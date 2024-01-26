Ohio River level at Cincinnati is rising. See predicted crest and what it means

The Ohio River level is rising in Cincinnati on Friday. The river is forecasted to crest on Monday, well below flood stage.

Thanks to all the precipitation we've been having, the level of the Ohio River is rising.

The river level in Cincinnati was at 35 feet on Friday morning.

With more rain in the forecast this weekend, the river level is expected to rise and crest at just above 43 feet on Monday morning. While that level is well below flood stage, which is 52 feet, it is above the "action stage" of 40 feet.

According to the National Weather Service, the action stage is the river level at which agencies in the surrounding areas should start closely monitoring the river level.

The level at which the casual observer will start to see water encroach on land is 42 feet when flooding starts at PNC Pavillion.

The most recent significant crest on the Ohio River was at just below 65 feet on March 5, 1997. That ranked as the ninth-highest crest recorded on the river in Cincinnati.

The river crossed the flood stage seven times in the 1990s. Since 2000, the river has crested above flood stage twice - at 54.42 feet on Feb 2, 2020, and at 56.86 feet on March 4, 2021.

The highest level ever recorded on the Ohio River in Cincinnati was on Jan. 26, during the devastating flood of 1937.

Historic crests on the Ohio River in Cincinnati

80 feet on Jan. 26, 1937 71.10 feet on Feb. 14, 1884 69.90 feet on April 1, 1913 69.20 feet on March 7, 1945 66.30 feet on Feb. 15, 1883

What happens as the Ohio River level rises

42 feet: Flooding encroaches PNC Pavilion.

45 feet: Water floods stage area of PNC Pavilion.

47 feet: Water affects some areas of Coney Island and PNC Pavilion. High water affects some yards in California, Ohio

48 feet: Flooding in California impacts Eldorado Street, with water impacting some fringe areas of Coney Island park. PNC Pavilion is flooded by this stage.

50 feet: Water covers low areas of Kellogg Avenue. Outbuildings at Coney Island flooded, as well as PNC Pavilion. Parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati are also flooded. Some of Public Landing becomes flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road.

52 feet (flood stage): Increasing sections of Kellogg Avenue from east of Delta Avenue upstream to near Coney Island to near Eight Mile Road are flooded, as well as parts of Humbert Avenue in the East End of Cincinnati. Most of Public Landing is flooded, as well as Riverside Park off River Road.

60 feet: Significant flooding in East End, California and New Richmond in Ohio, with backwater floods in Silver Grove, Kentucky, and riverfront buildings in Aurora, Indiana. Stretches of U.S. 52 are flooded, with numerous additional low-lying roads near the river flooded. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking rivers, also results in road closures. Some main levels of homes flooded in the East End sections of Cincinnati.

70 feet: This is just above the FEMA 1 percent flood. Widespread flooding between Fort Washington Way and the river occurs. Inundation of unprotected property in Ohio extends from Cincinnati upstream along and south of Route 52. Downstream of Cincinnati, most property between Route 50 and the river is flooded. In Kentucky, widespread inundation occurs in unprotected areas between Route 8 and the river. In Indiana, unprotected areas from near Route 56 to the river are inundated including Aurora.

80 feet: This flood will exceed the highest stage on record. Widespread property damage occurs, with devastating backwater flooding also occurring along Ohio River tributaries. The City of Cincinnati becomes flooded at low areas near the river, with many Ohio River communities flooded. Backwater flooding along the Little Miami, Great Miami and Licking rivers also results in major damage. Thousands of evacuations are necessary.

Source: National Weather Service in Wilmington

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Ohio River level at Cincinnati is rising with rain this weekend