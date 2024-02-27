Ohio State student charged with ethnic intimidation for peeing on Columbus home's pride flag

An Ohio State University student is facing ethnic intimidation and other charges after he was caught on surveillance camera earlier this month urinating on a gay pride flag hanging on a home's porch in Columbus' Weinland Park neighborhood.

Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced Tuesday his office has charged 20-year-old Trey Samuel Fetzer in Franklin County Municipal Court with ethnic intimidation, criminal mischief, criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

“Vandalizing property and making homophobic remarks in an attempt to intimidate members of the LGBTQ+ community will not be tolerated in our city,” Klein said in a prepared statement. “Columbus is diverse and tolerant, and we celebrate our LGBTQ+ community. Hate has no home here, and as long as I’m city attorney, we will continue to aggressively prosecute hate and bias crimes.”

According to Ohio State University's website, Fetzer is a student there.

Fetzer was caught on video walking onto the porch of a home on Summit Street around 10:40 p.m. on Feb. 8, exposing himself and peeing on a pride flag, according to an affidavit submitted by a Columbus police detective in support of the charges.

Fetzer then banged on the doors of the duplex and yelled homophobic remarks, according to the affidavit. Another young man is seen in the video filming Fetzer on a phone.

Columbus police began investigating after the residents posted the video online on Reddit.

The home's occupants told police Fetzer returned to the home on Feb. 13 and attempted to apologize.

