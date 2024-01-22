Oklahoma City snow routes, road conditions: Stay informed with what's happening now

When it snows in Oklahoma City, residents often wonder which roads have been plowed and which routes are the safest to use to get around the city.

Here's what we know about how OKC approaches snow plowing, which roads get serviced and how to check road conditions.

Which OKC roads get plowed first?

A snow plow drives in Oklahoma City on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024.

The City of Oklahoma City plows 1,800 miles of snow routes, Public Works spokesperson Shannon Cox said.

"We start at the onset of weather events and don't stop until the conditions improve," Cox said.

With only 34 trucks, Cox said the city cannot address residential streets.

Oklahoma City snow routes

Oklahoma City has dedicated snow routes, some managed by the city, the Oklahoma Turnpike Association and the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

How to check Oklahoma road conditions

Can you track OKC snow plows?

There isn't a way for the public to see Oklahoma City snow plows in real-time.

What to do if you are behind an OKC snow plow?

Cox said drivers should allow extra space and stopping distance for the plow to operate and disperse its salt and brine. It's okay to drive safely around a snow plow, Cox said.

