Oklahoma voters guide: 2024 presidential primary early voting starts Thursday

Super Tuesday is just days away, when Oklahoma will join more than a dozen states to cast ballots in the presidential primaries.

Votes cast in the primary elections will help determine which candidates will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the November presidential election.

Here’s what to know about voting in Oklahoma's primaries for the 2024 election cycle.

When can I vote early for Oklahoma's presidential primary?

Early voting starts Thursday, Feb. 29 and goes through Saturday, March 2.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Voters must vote in the county which they are registered. A list of early voting locations for Oklahoma can be found on the state election board's website.

Oklahoma primary election dates to know

Primary elections are what political parties use to choose candidates to appear on the ballot for the general election, which is on Nov. 5.

On election day, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and early voting days are set for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday before Election Day.

Feb. 29, March 1, 2: Early voting

March 5, 2024 : Presidential preference primary

June 18, 2024 : State Supreme Court, primary for federal offices: U.S. House, primary for county offices, primary for state offices: State Senate and State House

Aug. 27, 2024 : Primary runoff for federal, county and state offices

Nov. 5, 2024: General election

Who is on the primary presidential ballot in Oklahoma?

On Oklahoma's ballot this year in the presidential primaries are eight Republicans, six Democrats and two Libertarians.

Republican candidates:

Donald J. Trump, 77

Nikki Haley, 51

Ron DeSantis, 45

Chris Christie, 61

Ryan L. Binkley, 56

David Stuckenberg, 42

Asa Hutchinson, 73

Vivek Ramaswamy, 38

Democratic candidates:

Joseph Biden Jr., 81

Dean Phillips, 54

Armando “Mando” Perez-Serrato, 47

Marianne Williamson, 71

Stephen Lyons, 62

Cenk Uygur, 53

Libertarian candidates

Jacob Hornberger, 73

Chase Oliver, 38

Who can vote in Oklahoma's primary elections?

Oklahoma's primary elections are closed, which means only voters registered with a party can vote in that party's primary. The Oklahoma Democratic Party will allow independents to vote in its primaries and runoff primaries during the 2024-2025 election years.

Voters can change their party affiliation before April 1, 2024, then state law prohibits party affiliation changes April 1 through Aug. 31. Party affiliation changes submitted during the closed period will be processed on Sept. 1, 2024. Changes can be made online through the OK Voter Portal.

What is a presidential preference primary?

The presidential preference primary is part of how political parties select presidential candidates.

In this type of primary, voters registered with Oklahoma's major political parties vote for the presidential candidate they want to represent their party in the November general election.

After the election, political party delegates nominate the preferred presidential candidates at each party’s national convention. The Republican Party will select its presidential nominee at the 2024 Republican National Convention on July 15-18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and the Democratic Party will do the same at their convention Aug. 19-22, in Chicago.

This is the first time the Libertarian Party has qualified for a Presidential Preferential Primary Election. The Libertarian presidential candidate will be selected at the Libertarian National Convention May 24 through May 26 in Washington, D.C.

At the convention, each party decides which presidential candidate will represent their party on the November general election ballot.

What states are included in Super Tuesday?

Alabama

Alaska (GOP only)

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Iowa

Maine

Massachusetts

Minnesota

North Carolina

Oklahoma

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

When is Oklahoma's voter registration deadline for the primaries?

The deadline to register to vote in the primary elections was Feb. 9. The deadline to request an absentee ballot was Feb. 19.

How do I check my voter registration status?

Are you currently registered to vote?

Here is where to check.

More information on updating your existing voter registration is available on the Oklahoma State Election Board website.

Where is my polling place?

Use the OK Voter Portal to find your polling place, change an address, change your political affiliation and view a sample ballot.

