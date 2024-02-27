Oklahoma wildfire, smoke map: Track latest wildfires, red flag warnings

Oklahoma is always facing a risk of wildfires. Stay up to date on where wildfires are breaking out, evacuations, and ongoing alerts from the National Weather Service.

Oklahoma fire map

Red flag warnings, fire weather watch

According to NWS Norman, a "red flag warning" is issued when the forecast is likely to have conditions favorable for the ignition and spread of wildfires. The warnings don't mean a wildfire is ongoing, but that conditions are highly favorable.

A "fire weather watch" is issued when upcoming weather conditions could result in wildland fire occurrence or extreme fire behavior. It means fire weather conditions are possible, but not imminent or occurring.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma wildfire, smoke map: Track latest wildfires, red flag warning