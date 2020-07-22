On coronavirus, Trump insists the U.S. has the world's 'No. 1 low mortality rate.' He's wrong — and it's the wrong way to measure success.







On Tuesday afternoon, President Trump returned to the White House briefing room for his first coronavirus press conference in more than two months. Largely resisting the tangential, pugnacious approach he favored during his earlier appearances at the podium, Trump tried instead to rely on data to persuade the American people that his administration is “doing a good job,” in his words, combating COVID-19.

“We’ll be putting up charts behind me showing different statistics — different rates of success,” the president announced early on.

The problem with Trump’s new strategy, however, is that his prized data point is a mirage — an illusion that dissolves under closer inspection, revealing the opposite of the “success” it’s supposed to show.

At the top of his briefing, Trump unveiled a chart labeled “Case Fatality Rate” in big, bold letters. Each color-coded bar corresponded to a particular country or region. The largest bar belonged to France (17.1 percent), followed by the United Kingdom (15.3 percent), Belgium (15.3 percent), Italy (14.3 percent), Spain (10.7 percent), the European Union (10.2 percent), Canada (8 percent), Europe (7.5 percent), Sweden (7.2 percent), Germany (4.5 percent), the world as a whole (4.2 percent) — and then, at the very bottom, the United States (3.7 percent).

“Our case fatality rate has continued to decline and is lower than the European Union and almost everywhere else in the world,” Trump said. “If you watch American television, you’d think the United States was the only country involved with and suffering from the China virus. Well, the world is suffering very badly. ... We’ve done much better than most. And with the fatality rate lower than most, it’s something we can talk about.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has claimed, in effect, that the U.S. is better than any other country at preventing COVID-19 patients from succumbing to the disease. “We have the lowest mortality or just about the lowest mortality in the world,” Trump said last week.

In his Fox News interview with Chris Wallace, broadcast Sunday, the president repeated this assertion, boasting that the U.S. has the world’s “No. 1 low mortality rate.”

Trump is wrong in two ways. For one thing, he seems to be confusing two different metrics: mortality rate and case fatality rate.

He’s also emphasizing the latter (which is basically useless in country-to-country comparisons) over the former (which is actually meaningful).

President Trump at a news conference at the White House on Tuesday. (Evan Vucci/AP) More

Let’s start with the “mortality rate.” This is a per capita measure of how many residents of a particular country or region have died of the disease. Think of it as “COVID-19 deaths per hundred thousand” (or million, or any other convenient number).

For weeks, Trump was saying America’s mortality rate is the lowest in the world. It’s not. According to John Hopkins University, it’s actually the 10th highest, after San Marino, Belgium, the U.K., Andorra, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Chile and France. To date, the U.S. has suffered 43.07 deaths per 100,000 residents. Brazil has suffered 38.25. Mexico has suffered 31.29. Iran has suffered 17.61. Germany has suffered 10.97.

And this actually understates America’s current mortality problem. The mortality rate is typically presented as a cumulative number — that is, how many per capita COVID-19 deaths have occurred so far during the entire pandemic. But you can also measure it daily, which gives you a better sense of how your country is performing right now.

Here, the U.S. is faring even worse. In early April, far more people were dying of COVID-19 per capita across Europe than across the U.S. Today, America’s daily mortality rate is 10 times as high as the European Union’s.