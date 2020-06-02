On coronavirus vaccine, don't hold your breath, experts say

The announcement on May 18 that a candidate vaccine for the coronavirus appeared to create an immune response in a handful of people sent spirits, and the stock market, soaring. President Trump has raised the tantalizing possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could be ended by a vaccine as soon as the start of next year.

But infectious disease specialists and vaccine developers interviewed by Yahoo News said that even accepting the unpublished research at face value, it is unclear if or when an effective vaccine will be available. This uncertainty raises questions about whether the extreme social distancing measures in place in many parts of the country will continue indefinitely.

“All the enthusiasm results from one trial with 8 people in it,” said George Rutherford, a professor of epidemiology at the University of California at Berkeley. “Like 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8. So it’s quite preliminary.”

Asked why so many people have reacted to the news out of the Moderna trial with such enthusiasm, Rutherford said, “People are talking themselves into it.”

Dr. George Rutherford, professor of epidemiology at the UC Berkeley School of Public Health (University of California, Berkeley) More

Rutherford added that he has been buoyed by how relatively positive the government’s top infectious disease specialist Dr. Anthony Fauci has been regarding the prospects for a vaccine in the next 12 to 18 months, but he said that the timetable for manufacturing and distributing a vaccine could be far longer than estimates thus far have allowed for.

“If he’s optimistic, I’m optimistic, but the logistics of manufacturing it — manufacturing 330 million doses — if we only need one dose — and the logistics of administering it still remain big lifts,” said Rutherford, who noted that in the 1960s, Nigerian officials had to fill entire soccer stadiums for days in a campaign for mass vaccination against smallpox.

Rutherford said that if a vaccine is created, it could offer only “partial protection,” meaning that multiple shots are required to confer full immunity on those with suppressed immune systems or an annual shot even for those without underlying conditions or on medications that cause immune suppression.

“Having to get re-immunized every year like we do influenza, or having some complicated initial course with two to three different types of vaccines that are given at a certain interval — the logistics of getting that done would be horrific,” Rutherford said.

Along with several other experts, Rutherford said that while he hopes a vaccine is available by the middle of next year, there are no guarantees. He said that he has more hope for a vaccine in the next year or two because this coronavirus appears not to mutate significantly and, unlike HIV, for which there is still no approved vaccine despite decades of research, it does not attack a key cell in the immune system.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told Yahoo News in an interview that vaccines are never 100 percent effective. Collins said the measles shot — one of society’s most successful vaccines — is 98 percent effective, whereas the flu vaccine is only 30 percent effective some years.

Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health. (Anna Moneymaker/New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images) More