One man dead after shooting involving Greenville County sheriff's deputies

One man is dead following a shooting involving Greenville County Sheriff’s deputies late Friday evening.

Deputies arrived on S. Piedmont Highway and Cemetery Street in Piedmont after a service call was received shortly after 11 p.m. about a disturbance and "possibly an assault," according to an email from Lt. Ryan Flood with the sheriff’s office sent early Saturday morning.

Deputies encountered two individuals, one who was alleged to be armed. A shooting then occurred where at least one Greenville deputy fired their weapon, Flood said. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office pronounced the individual dead at the scene. Another individual was detained by deputies and taken into custody.

More information on the person in custody will be provided at a later time, Flood said.

According to a release from the coroner's office, the individual shot was identified as a white male, but no other identifying information has been released. The time of injury was recorded at 11:19 p.m., and time of death at 11:57 p.m.

The sheriff’s office requested that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Agency investigate the incident. A critical incident community briefing regarding the shooting will be released on March 12 at 8 a.m. on the GCSO YouTube page.

Kathryn Casteel is an investigative reporter with The Greenville News and can be reached at KCasteel@gannett.com or on X @kathryncasteel.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: One man dead after shooting involving Greenville County deputies