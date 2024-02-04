One person dies in Worcester County camper trailer fire. All to know.

The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire in Stockton which resulted in a fatality early Sunday morning.

Here's what we know happened.

At 6 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, the Stockton and Girdletree Volunteer Fire Departments were dispatched for an outside fire in the 800 block of Greenbackville Road.

Upon arrival, crews observed two camper trailers at the rear of the property involved in fire. Firefighters worked to quickly bring the fires in both trailers under control.

During overhaul operations, it was learned an adult occupant had been living in one of the trailers and died in the fire.

Deputies from the Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office along with the Worcester County Bureau of Investigation and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, responded to the scene to conduct a joint examination. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until proper identification can be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: Worcester County camper trailer fire kills one person. All to know.