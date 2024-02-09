One of the top resorts in the country is just about an hour from Brevard

Looking for a way to spoil your Valentine or an easy, but nice spring break getaway?

Well, one of the top resorts in the country is just about an hour away from Brevard.

Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World was recently named the fourth best resort by U.S. News & World Report. It beat out several resorts in Hawaii as well as popular destinations in Colorado and South Florida.

Where is it located?

The luxurious property is located within the gates of Walt Disney World. It is about four miles from Magic Kingdom and has a shuttle that brings guests to all Disney parks.

It is situated at the back of the exclusive Golden Oak neighborhood, which allows homeowners to own a piece of Disney property – for several million dollars. Guests must pass through a manned gate to gain access to the resort.

What does it offer?

More: From Dole Whips to 'TikTok' margaritas, here are 10 snacks and treats to try at Disney

It’s renowned for its Michelin-starred restaurant, Capa steakhouse, as well as its Michelin-recommended restaurant Ravello. There’s a five-acre waterpark complete with a lazy river, two slides and splash area.

If calm is more your speed, there’s an adults-only pool as well as an expansive spa. While mom and dad enjoy some quiet time, the little ones can check into the complimentary camp-like program for children ages 4 -12.

Does it offer Disney amenities?

Twice a week there is a character breakfast with Mickey, Minnie and Goofy.

The spa offers a princess-type makeover package and the gift shop sells princess dresses and other Disney attire.

Guests also get to access theme parks 30 minutes prior to opening.

How much does it cost?

It’s not cheap. But, as they say, you get what you pay for and this is the fourth-best resort in the country.

One night will run you about $1,700 depending on the time of year.

There are offers for booking in advance and for Florida residents. Calling is the best option, 844-317-0878.

Any other Florida resorts make the list?

The top spot on the list was actually claimed by a resort in Sunny Isles Beach, which is near Miami.

Acqualina Resort & Residences will set you back about $2,000 a night.

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, also near Miami, was listed in the eighth spot.

The Breakers Palm Beach came in at number 14. Ponte Verde Inn & Club ranked 16th and the Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island took the 20th spot.

Trending reporter Michelle Spitzer can be reached at mspitzer@floridatoday.com.

The Four Seasons Orlando

The adults-only pool at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World.

A character breakfast is offered twice a week.

The lazy river at Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World.

