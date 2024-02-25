One wounded in shooting at Lincoln Park in Central El Paso

A shooting on Sunday afternoon at El Paso's Lincoln Park sent one person to the hospital, police said.

The shooting was under investigation with police officials releasing no details, only saying that a male had been taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound following a shooting at Lincoln Park, 4001 Durazno Avenue in Central El Paso.

The well-known park is located below the freeway bridges of the Spaghetti Bowl and is known as "El Corazón de El Chuco" and "El Paso's Chicano Park" for its colorful murals showcasing Mexican American culture.

Colorful murals decorate the pillars at Lincoln Park, also known as "El Paso's Chicano Park."

