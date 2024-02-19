Oneida Indian Nation announces plans for expansion, new amenities at Point Place Casino

The Oneida Indian Nation announced plans recently to expand Point Place Casino in Bridgeport, with proposed expansions and upgraded amenities, including a brand new hotel and more dining choices.

The hotel will feature 100 guest rooms and 8 luxury suites, a satellite location of Point Place's Perfect Pour Cafe, and a large event space, nation officials said. The expanded dining options will include breakfast service at the existing restaurant Burgers of Madison County, as well as a new restaurant serving up American grill-style cuisine.

Other plans include doubling the size of the casino’s gaming floor and enlarging the Fireside Lounge, a cocktail bar located inside the casino, officials said.

A rendering of the planned hotel at Point Place Casino in Bridgeport, New York.

These renovations will take place in the coming months with a more than $50 million investment from the Oneida Indian Nation, the statement said.

Expansion needs

The Oneida Indian Nation said it had anticipated the need for the casino’s expansion for years, reporting that the casino opened in 2018 to long lines of eager guests. Since its opening, visitors have requested additional amenities including lodging and more gaming and dining options, officials said.

“Listening to our guests is one of the reasons the Oneida Indian Nation’s enterprises have been so successful,” said Oneida Indian Nation Representative and Turning Stone Enterprises CEO Ray Halbritter in a statement. “With constant requests for more of everything Point Place Casino offers since its opening, we knew this expansion was more than necessary. As Central New York continues to experience an extremely exciting period of unprecedented growth, we are committed to continuing historic investments like this in our enterprises and the region to sustain this level of economic success for generations to come.”

An interior view of the all-new NY Rec & Social Club inside Exit 33 at the Turning Stone Resort Casino which officially opened on Monday, December 18, 2023.

Oneida Indian Nation continues its regional investments

Oneida Indian Nation officials reported the nation built upon its history of economic investments in the Central New York region in 2023 with a 25% increase in spending with Oneida, Madison and Onondaga County vendors. Turning Stone Resort & Casino has expanded its own offerings in just the past few months.

The Oneida Indian Nation opened its first seed-to-sale cannabis business across the street from Turning Stone in January. Turning Stone also opened a new nightclub, NY Rec & Social Club, in December.

The Oneida Nation also has made investments in Sylvan Beach in recent years in order to enhance the village’s attractions. These projects include the Lake House, a casino and entertainment venue that opened in 2020, and the Cove, a vacation rental site that features 70 two- and three-bedroom lakeside cottages, in 2022.

An image of a cottage available to rent at the Cove at Sylvan Beach, a vacation rental site which opened in 2022.

John Pinard, chairman of the Madison County Board of Supervisors, expressed his gratitude towards the Oneida Indian Nation in response to the announcement of the Point Place expansions.

“The Oneida Indian Nation has been a dedicated partner to Madison County for many years,” Pinard said in a statement. “We are confident that this latest investment in Point Place Casino will continue to create jobs and spur expanded economic activity that will help make Bridgeport and its surrounding communities even better places to live and work.”

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Point Place Casino expansion