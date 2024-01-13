Only dirt and tools found in New York tunnel, not mattresses or booster seats | Fact check

The claim: Old mattresses and booster seats were found in tunnels beneath New York City synagogue

A Jan. 10 Instagram post (direct link, archive link) shows a screenshot of a post on X, formerly Twitter, by the same user about a tunnel discovered in New York.

"A synagogue in New York City was discovered to have underground tunnels beneath it," reads part of the X post. "There were old, stained mattresses inside along with booster chairs for young kids."

The Instagram post garnered more than 13,000 likes in two days, while the X post accumulated more than 9,000 likes in the same period. Similar versions of the claim were shared on Instagram and Facebook.

Our rating: False

This simply didn't happen. A New York Department of Buildings spokesperson said investigators found nothing in the tunnel besides dirt, tools and debris. The single passageway was discovered next door to the synagogue, not connected to it.

No mattresses, booster seats found in tunnel

The New York Department of Buildings issued an emergency work order to stabilize buildings near the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters in Brooklyn following the discovery of an illegal tunnel running near the building. Nine men were arrested on Jan. 8 after violently protesting against the tunnel being filled with concrete.

Ryan Degan, a spokesperson for the department, told USA TODAY in an email that investigators found the tunnel's excavation site to be empty except for dirt, debris from workers and "hand tools like shovels." There are no credible news reports about mattresses or booster seats being discovered in the tunnel.

He also said investigators only found one 60-foot linear underground tunnel, not a series of tunnels, illegally excavated beneath a single-story extension behind 784 and 786 Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn.

"That is next door to 770 Eastern Parkway, but the tunnel was not connected to that building," he said, in reference to the Chabad-Lubavitch headquarters.

Degan attached an aerial screenshot of Google Maps to illustrate the location of the underground passageway (marked in yellow).

