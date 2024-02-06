OnPolitics: Takeaways as Trump, Biden fight over a border deal

Hello OnPolitics readers! A group of bipartisan senators revealed a sweeping proposal on Sunday to target America's southern border and provide pivotal foreign aid. It was rejected by their fellow lawmakers within hours.

The deal would expand detention at the border, speed up humanitarian asylum programs and include funding for Ukraine, Israel and other American allies, USA TODAY’s Riley Beggin reported.

The deal had the backing of President Joe Biden and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, R-N.Y., and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. But House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., and former President Donald Trump have openly rejected the bill, and other Republicans are joining them.

Here are some takeaways from the border deal:

➡️ Biden and Trump have a stake in the fight: Trump has made it clear he plans to make immigration a central platform for his 2024 reelection bid. Some House Republicans have argued they should reject the Senate's bill to avoid giving Biden a political win in a competitive election year. The White House has seized on that dynamic, arguing Republicans should support the package if they truly believe the border crisis is an emergency.

❌ Deal is 'DEAD' with House GOP, tenuous in Senate: All of the top Republicans in the House quickly came out against the bill Sunday evening and hammered home their opposition Monday. A group of conservative senators this week also pledged to oppose the bill, including several who initially said they would reserve judgment until they saw the full text.

🛑 Democrats are divided: Many Democrats are raising concerns that the legislation is too harsh and wouldn't address the root problems within the country's immigration system.

