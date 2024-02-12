Ontario police officer, female hostage wounded by gunfire as four-hour standoff unfolded

ONTARIO ― An Ontario police officer and a female hostage were wounded by gunfire Sunday night at Landings Court, a residential complex at Home and Walker Lake roads, just as a standoff unfolded with the suspect.

Officers were called at 8:47 p.m. Sunday to 1019 Landings Court regarding a violation of a protection order, according to Ontario police's Facebook post. The caller indicated that the suspect was armed.

Upon arrival, officers were confronted by a 32-year-old Perrysville man as he held a female hostage at gunpoint.

According to the police department's post, officers tried to rescue the female and the suspect fired at them, striking one of the officers.

After the shooting occurred, a hostage escaped the suspect's control and he shot her as well. Her condition was not known at the time of this news release, police said. The suspect then barricaded himself inside the residence where he held a 16-year-old hostage.

The Richland County ASORT team, along with hostage negotiators, were called along with the Mansfield and Shelby police departments. The Richland County Sheriff's Office and the Ohio Highway Patrol assisted on scene, Ontario police said.

After a four-hour standoff, the suspect surrendered to law enforcement with no further injuries. The 16-year-old hostage was then rescued unharmed, police said.

The six-year veteran officer is currently hospitalized and in stable condition, police said.

The Ontario Police Department thanked everyone for the tremendous outpouring of support for its officer and the female victim. It is greatly appreciated, the department's Facebook post said.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

X (formerly Twitter): @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ontario officer in stable condition; victim condition not known.