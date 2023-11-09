Oops! Republican Congressman Admits Hunter Biden Subpoena Double Standard

Republican Representative Greg Murphy said he would vote to hold members of the Biden family in contempt if they didn’t respond to congressional subpoenas, a complete 180 from his position on subpoenas a few years ago.

House Republicans issued subpoenas Wednesday to President Joe Biden’s brother Jim and embattled First Son Hunter as part of their investigation into the family’s supposed criminal business practices. Led by Representative James Comer, the GOP has for months accused Biden of corruption, despite producing no evidence.

During a Thursday interview, CNN host John Berman asked Murphy if he would vote to hold Jim and Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress should they fail to appear before the House.

“Absolutely!” Murphy said. “What do they have to hide?”

Berman then pointed out that Murphy had voted against holding former Donald Trump advisor Steve Bannon in contempt when Bannon refused to testify before the House January 6 investigative committee. Bannon was ultimately convicted of contempt of Congress in October 2022.

Murphy tried to argue that the circumstances were different this time. “It’s a little bit higher, different standards, John, when you have someone who’s in elected office versus someone who’s not in elected office,” he said.

“Who are you saying is in elected office here when you’re talking about holding people in contempt of Congress for being nonresponsive?” Berman pressed.



“Well, tell me what office Steve Bannon was in?” Murphy demanded.

“Well, tell me what office Hunter Biden was in?” Berman replied.

Murphy was visibly stunned. He was silent for a few seconds before stumbling through arguments about the president’s supposed guilt. Republicans, of course, have not subpoenaed Joe Biden.

BERMAN: If Hunter & Jim Biden don't respond to subpoenas, will you hold them in contempt?



GREG MURPHY: Absolutely



B: Why did you change your position? You voted against holding Bannon in contempt



M: It's different when someone is in office



B: What office was Hunter Biden in? pic.twitter.com/OTy9CJNAVV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 9, 2023

If Murphy is interested in holding elected officials accountable, he doesn’t even have to look that far. House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, who is also at the forefront of Republicans’ Biden investigation, has been avoiding a subpoena from the January 6 committee for nearly 600 days.

Republicans have aggressively sought to prove Biden’s guilt, despite the fact that they consistently fail to produce evidence. Their star witnesses debunk the GOP accusations, and lawmakers have even accidentally admitted that they have no evidence and don’t really care about the accuracy of their claims.

