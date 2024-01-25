It's opening day for Harper Lane Brewery; Home Plate plans Super Bowl party: Taunton Eats

Not sure where to grab a bite to eat? With lots of options around the Taunton area, it can be difficult to choose.

If you’re having a hard time, we’re here to help you narrow it down.

We've compiled a list of meal deals, special events, and mouth-watering offerings at local eateries and markets to consider when planning your next night on the town, or a quick stop for a tasty treat.

This week, Harper Lane Brewery in Middleboro is officially open for business. Orchid of Hawaii in Lakeville is saying goodbye after 37 years. Plus, we've got weekly specials, and Super Bowl plans.

Let’s dig in:

Harper Lane Brewery is holding its opening day at 16 Wareham St. in Middleboro on Jan. 25, 2024.

Harper Lane Brewery opens Jan. 25

After a lot of hard work, the big day has arrived for Harper Lane Brewery.

They are open for business at 16 Wareham St. in Middleboro.

Opening day is Thursday, Jan. 25, from 3 to 10 p.m.

Mike Pasalacqua made the announcement in a Facebook post this week, writing, “Thank you for all the support over the last 6 years. I could’ve never done it without you!”

Right now, their posted hours are Thursday and Friday, from 3 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, from noon to 10 p.m.; and Sunday, from noon to 6 p.m.

For the latest updates, as well as hours and what’s brewing, be sure to follow along with Harper Lane Brewery on Facebook.

'Going out on top': Longtime owners of Taunton's Home Plate retiring. Who's taking over?

Super Bowl party at Home Plate Bay Street Grill

As football fans gear up for Super Bowl Sunday, Home Plate Bay Street Grill, 1094 Bay St., Taunton, is making some plans of its own.

There will be a Super Bowl party there on Sunday, Feb. 11, with food and prizes.

Spots are limited, so reserve yours now.

For more information, stop by the restaurant, or give them a call at 508-823-1000.

Upscale, traditional and with a twist: Union Straw restaurant opens in downtown Taunton

Winter Warmer specials at The Jockey Club

The Jockey Club, 115 New State Hwy., Raynham, has some menu items to help you keep the cold at bay this season.

Their new Winter Warmer specials are sure to keep you toasty, whatever winter decides to throw our way.

They’ve got comforting classics, like traditional kale soup, and grilled cheese and tomato soup. There’s the beef and bird, which is sirloin served with crunchy chicken tenders and a choice of two sides. Or how about some stick-to-your-ribs comfort food? The South Shore poutine comes with crispy french fries, topped with house-smoked pulled pork, cheese sauce and gravy; the Tuscan gnocchi comes with potato gnocchi, tossed in a garlic and Romano cheese tomato sauce.

They’ve also got bowls. The Cape Codder bowl has homemade mashed potatoes, topped with a ladle of New England clam chowder, lightly-fried whole-belly clams, and onion rings. The crunchy chicken comfort bowl comes with homemade mashed potatoes, topped with buttered corn, crunchy chicken fingers, and the Jockey Club’s Supreme sauce.

Weekly specials at Coffee Milano

Check out the weekly specials at Coffee Milano, 58 Center St., Middleboro.

The flavors of the month are chocolate covered strawberry and french toast. They’ve also got early bird specials and new pancake and french toast muffins.

This week’s specials include chicken and dumpling soup, seafood chowder, a short stack of pancakes, and a Monte Christo sandwich.

Plus, they’ve got corned beef hash and eggs, which comes with corned beef hash, two eggs any style, a choice of toast, and homefries. Or try the Buffalo chicken grilled cheese, with your choice of bread, American cheese, and Buffalo chicken, served with a side of ranch.

Orchid of Hawaii closing permanently

Lakeville is saying goodbye to one of its restaurants.

Orchid of Hawaii, 201 Bedford St., announced in a Jan. 21 Facebook post that, after 37 years in business, the restaurant will be permanently closing its doors on Feb. 1.

The post reads:

“I am humbled by this business and the original owners — my parents, whose work ethic, business ingenuity and resilience through their many challenging situations continue to impress upon me. I particularly thank and appreciate my staff who some have been with my family for decades, our customers and die hard regulars who have supported the business throughout these many years. With gratitude, Rebecca & Orchid of Hawaii.”

Do you have a special deal, menu item, or food-related event to share with local foodies? Send us an email at kfontes@heraldnews.com or newsroom@tauntongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Herald News: Taunton Eats: Harper Lane Brewery in Middleboro open for business