Openings: Grossman's attorney blames other driver; prosecutors say SUV sped at 73 mph

Dr. Peter Grossman walks with his wife, Rebecca Grossman, into the Van Nuys Courthouse on Tuesday.

A Los Angeles County prosecutor told jurors Friday Rebecca Grossman’s vehicle was going 81 mph as it barreled toward a Westlake Village crosswalk on Sept. 29, 2020.

Mark and Jacob Iskander were in the crosswalk on Triunfo Canyon Road with their mom and younger brother shortly after 7 p.m. The family had gone out to get some fresh air, Deputy District Attorney Ryan Gould said during his opening statement. They were crossing to get to the lake side of the road.

But the two boys, 11 and 8, never made it.

Two vehicles came speeding down the road toward them, Gould said. Nancy Iskander grabbed her youngest son, who was closest to her, and dove out of the way of one of the vehicles.

Grossman hit the other two boys, the prosecutor said. At the time of the crash, her SUV was traveling 73 mph, according to prosecutors. The speed limit was 45 mph.

Grossman, 60, of Hidden Hills, has been charged with two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run driving. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Lead defense attorney Tony Buzbee told jurors Friday that someone else was to blame.

He said evidence would show a “terrible” investigation. The boys were not in the crosswalk and were hit by more than one vehicle, Buzbee said. The wrong person is being prosecuted, he said. Someone went through the intersection and hit the boys first, he said.

Attorneys tell jurors what to expect

Attorneys on both sides gave their opening statements inside a packed Van Nuys courtroom. Family and friends of the Iskander family, including the boys’ aunt, sat on one side of the room. Dr. Peter Grossman, the defendant’s husband, and other family and friends sat on the other.

In the front of the room, deputy district attorneys Jamie Castro and Ryan Gould sat at one table. Grossman was surrounded by her defense team at another.

In his opening statement, Buzbee blamed former professional baseball player Scott Erickson, who prosecutors have called Grossman’s then-boyfriend.

Before the crash, witnesses say Grossman, Scott Erickson and his friend met up at a restaurant. The three then planned to meet at Grossman’s home to watch a presidential debate. All three drove separate vehicles, and the friend was headed to get food first, attorneys have said.

A black SUV — reportedly driven by Erickson — went through the crosswalk first, followed by Grossman's vehicle. His vehicle was not examined by law enforcement the night of the crash, Buzbee said.

The defense said Grossman was not impaired at the time of the crash. She had 1 ½ drinks over more than 2 hours. She hasn’t been charged with a DUI but prosecutors say that a lab determined her blood alcohol level was 0.08 and also detected valium. A second lab found a blood alcohol level of 0.75.

Gould showed a photo of damage to the front of Grossman's SUV. After the crash, her airbags had deployed, setting off her vehicle's safety features, Gould said. The fuel cuts off, flashing hazard lights turn on, and a call is made to an emergency response line.

Judge sends jurors home

On Friday, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Joseph Brandolino stopped the defense team’s opening statement three times after objections by prosecutors. Twice, Brandolino told jurors to disregard information that Buzbee had provided.

Jurors were expected to start hearing witness testimony Friday afternoon. Instead, they were excused for the weekend after opening statements were finished.

The judge then addressed a list of issues raised by prosecutors regarding the defense's opening statement. Grossman's attorneys brought up information or showed documents in a presentation that failed to comply with the court's rulings, prosecutors said. They asked the judge to speak to the jury and to consider financial sanctions.

Brandolino agreed to instruct jurors regarding the information but said he would not sanction attorneys at this point. In the future, he would consider them, he said.

"This can't happen again," he said.

The trial is expected to continue Monday. Grossman remains out of custody on bail.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

