Oregon ice storm updates: News from Eugene, Springfield, Lane County, surrounding region

A relentless winter storm strengthened its icy grip on Eugene and the rest of Lane County this weekend, plunging the region into a deep freeze. Unusually low temperatures, combined with heavy snow and freezing rain, have transformed the area into an ice-covered landscape, prompting local governments to declare an emergency and state officials to warn residents to stay at home.

Icy roadways were left almost impassable, utilities warned of potential electrical outages, and public safety personnel were busy trying to keep up with emergency calls.

With the situation not expected to improve much on Sunday, Lane County and much of the rest of the Willamette Valley were expected to see more of the same. Here are the latest updates from Eugene and the surrounding region:

Weather system settles in over Oregon

The National Weather Service reports that a weather system has stalled over Oregon, intensifying the expected impact on the Willamette Valley and the surrounding mountains. The problems seemed to expand what original forecasts had suggested, with snow and ice spanning from Newport to Sweet Home, reaching down to Eugene and north to Tillamook.

Meteorologist Tom Schuldt warned Saturday of prolonged freezing rain and sleet through the weekend, urging residents to stay off the roads due to dangerous conditions. The storm's slower track means more precipitation, amplifying its impact on travel and everyday life.

Eugene weather warnings and forecast

The NWS placed Eugene under an Ice Storm Warning over the weekend, with freezing rain anticipated to cause significant and potentially damaging ice accumulation. Freezing rain was forecasted to fall throughout the night, although the temperature was expected to rise slightly on Sunday, to a high of 35 degrees.

Heading into Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, temperatures are expected to remain cold, reaching a high of 35 degrees with mostly cloudy skies.

Closures and delays in Eugene, Springfield, Lane County

The severe weather has prompted closures and delays across Lane County, affecting various services and facilities:

Lane Transit District: Bus services scheduled to restart at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Lane Community College: Closed until further notice.

Deerhorn Road: Closed due to falling trees and downed power lines.

City of Eugene Parks: Immediate closure, caution advised near trees.

Eugene Airport: Numerous flight cancellations and delays.

University of Oregon Campus: Closing at 8 p.m. Saturday, reopening at 10 a.m. Sunday.

Power Outages and Hazards

Pacific Power reported late Saturday that it was responding to widespread outages across Oregon, with nearly 31,000 customers impacted.

Most were in and around Portland, but there were some 3,500 customers in the Creswell and Cottage Grove areas without power as well.

More than 200 crews and a total of more than 800 personnel were out trying to respond, according to the utility.

“We are still battling the elements, but our crews are focused on repair and restoration as the weather allows,” said Erik Brookhouse, vice president of system operations. “We thank our customers for their patience and understanding as we continue this work in what can be treacherous conditions.”

Eugene declares an emergency

The City of Eugene has declared an ice and snow emergency, implementing a parking ban on snow emergency routes. Residents are urged to remove vehicles immediately. City crews are also addressing tree hazards, and residents can report tree-related dangers by calling 541-682-4800.

As Eugene battles this winter onslaught, staying informed, following safety precautions, and cooperating with emergency measures are paramount. The community's resilience will be tested, but together, Eugene will weather the storm. Stay safe and heed official advisories.

What is freezing rain?

Freezing rain is a meteorological phenomenon that occurs when raindrops fall from the atmosphere in liquid form but freeze upon contact with surfaces that are at or below freezing temperatures. This results in a layer of ice forming on various objects, including roads, trees, power lines, and other structures. Here's a detailed description of freezing rain:

Formation Process: Freezing rain begins as precipitation in the form of liquid water droplets high in the atmosphere.

As these droplets descend, they pass through a layer of sub-freezing air near the surface.

Upon contact with surfaces such as the ground, vegetation, or other structures, the liquid droplets freeze, forming a thin layer of ice. Conditions Required: The presence of a warm air mass aloft: Freezing rain typically occurs when a layer of warmer air exists above the freezing layer at the surface.

Shallow layer of freezing air near the ground: A layer of sub-freezing temperatures near the surface is essential for the raindrops to freeze upon contact. Impact on Surfaces: Roads and Sidewalks: Freezing rain can create hazardous conditions on roads and sidewalks, turning them into icy surfaces. This poses a significant risk for transportation as vehicles and pedestrians may slip or slide.

Trees and Power Lines: The weight of the accumulating ice on trees and power lines can lead to structural damage. Branches may break off, and power lines may sag or even snap under the added load. Travel Disruptions: Freezing rain is known for causing disruptions in transportation, leading to dangerous road conditions. Ice accumulation on roads reduces traction and increases the likelihood of accidents.

Air travel can also be affected as ice accumulation on aircraft surfaces poses safety concerns. Power Outages: The accumulation of ice on power lines and electrical infrastructure can lead to power outages. The added weight can cause lines to sag or break, disrupting the flow of electricity. Duration and Intensity: Freezing rain events can vary in duration and intensity. Some events may result in only a thin glaze of ice, while others can lead to more substantial ice accumulation, causing widespread damage.

8 things to do in a winter storm while driving

An LTD bus moves slowly down W. 10th Avenue in downtown Eugene as a cold weather front moves through the Willamette Valley Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.

Driving through extreme weather is especially ill-advised and can, of course, be treacherous. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, there are an average of more than 1.25 million weather-related crashes on U.S. roads each year. But while it's best to avoid driving in bad weather, snowy and unpredictable conditions can catch out even the most cautious drivers. Therefore, it pays to be prepared. And these handy tips can help you stay safe if you get stuck on the road in your vehicle when extreme weather strikes.

First, it's important that you try to keep your car's gas tank as close to full as possible. Storms can arrive or worsen quickly, and running out of gas can put you in danger.

If you're stopped or stuck, try to make sure your car is somewhere safe and visible. It's important in case you need to be rescued. Also, stay in your car.

Be prepared by keeping snacks and water in your vehicle. When you're stuck, it might be for hours.

If you're stopped for a long period of time, try to run your engine for only about 10 minutes every hour. Sitting in an idling car wastes fuel and could expose you and your passengers to harmful fumes, according to the Environmental Defense Fund.

Another thing to keep on hand in your car is a portable battery to charge phones and other devices.

When your car is running, it's a good time to open a window for ventilation.

If temperatures get really low, try to bundle up with all the clothes and jackets you have on hand.

If you are stopped in heavy snow, make sure the area around your tailpipe is clear to avoid poisonous carbon monoxide exhaust fumes backing up into the vehicle.

Preparation, they say, is the key to success. But in bad weather, it may also be the key to survival.

More problems, solved

Hidden dangers of ice

Although it might not seem like a big deal, slipping on ice can result in serious injuries. You could try a few techniques to make your way over slick sidewalks by doing your best penguin impression.

To prevent falls on slick ice:

◾ Wear slip-resistant footwear.

◾ Take short, shuffling steps – similar to a penguin's walk – to maintain your balance.

◾ Keep your arms at your sides.

◾ Maintain the center of gravity over your leg that is in front.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Updates: Eugene ice storm prompts closures, crashes, state of emergency