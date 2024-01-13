Oregon winter storm updates: Eugene prepares for freezing rain, snow across Lane County

Nestled in the heart of the Pacific Northwest, Eugene is no stranger to the captivating beauty of ice storms. So with the National Weather Service warning that freezing ice and snow were likely headed to the area late Friday and into the weekend, public safety officials were stressing how crucial it would be for residents to understand the dynamics of these freezing events, their impact on daily life and the potential hazards they pose to the community.

To help community members stay up-to-date with the fast-changing impacts of the storm, the Register-Guard is posting relevant information here in this article, as the story develops.

Eugene officials: Get cars off the street, be ready to stay inside

With power outages, tree damage, traffic problems and other potential impacts expected to come with the storm, the city of Eugene advised residents to stay home if possible or to visit an authorized warming location to avoid the extreme cold and freezing rain.

If a weather emergency is declared, there will be parking restrictions on priority routes, and residents were urged to get their cars off the streets immediately to keep them from freezing in place, according to a release issued by the city on Friday afternoon.

The Eugene Public Works division has crews on standby with deicing and sanding equipment at the ready in case conditions deteriorate. The Parks and Open Space Urban Forestry team is also scheduled to have staff on standby and prepared to respond.

Community members who see tree or other hazards in the public right of way should call 541-682-4800 to report to Public Works Maintenance. Non-hazardous downed trees along streets and in medians can be reported online using the service request page and selecting "tree service request."

Warming spaces opened

A warning sign advises of chain requirements on Highway 58 near Willamette Pass Jan. 10.

With temperatures dropping, facilities across Lane County will be available as warming centers for anyone needing a warm place to go. Here are the locations scheduled to open, as of Friday afternoon:

Eugene

Amazon Community Center: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2700 Hilyard St. Eugene, Oregon, 97405

Peterson Barn: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 870 Berntzen Road Eugene, Oregon, 97402

Hilyard Community Center: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2580 Hilyard St. Eugene, Oregon, 97405

Sheldon Community Center: 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 2445 Willakenzie Road Eugene, Oregon, 97401

Campbell Community Center: 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at 155 High St. Eugene, Oregon, 97401

Downtown Eugene Library: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at 100 W. 10th Ave. Eugene, Oregon, 97401

Bethel Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Closed on Sunday. 1990 Echo Hollow Road Eugene, Oregon, 97402

Sheldon Branch Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Closed on Sunday. 1566 Coburg Road Eugene, Oregon, 97401

St. Vincent de Paul Service Station: Open seven days a week from 8:30 am to 5 p.m. aet 456 Highway 99 Eugene, Oregon, 97402

St. Vincent de Paul’s 1st Place Family Center: Open seven days a week from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. 4060 W. Amazon Drive Eugene, Oregon, 97405

Looking Glass New Roads Center: Youth and Young Adults up through age 24. Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. 941 W. 7th Ave. Eugene, Oregon, 97401

Egan Warming Centers (Eugene/Springfield): Locations subject to change but posted on the website https://www.svdp.us/services/shelter-assistance/egan-warming-centers/. Activates at 29 and below.

Eugene Mission: Additional space available during Inclement Weather Protocol. Activates at 30 and below. Ideal entry time between 4 and 5 p.m., but people will not be turned away if there is space that night. 1542 W. 1st Ave. Eugene, Oregon 97402

Springfield

Springfield City Hall: 225 5th St. Mondays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (closed Jan. 15 in observance of MLK Day)Tuesdays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Fridays: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Any changes will be posted on the City's website at springfield-or.gov.

Willamalane Park and Recreation District open hours by facility:

Bob Keefer Center: 250 S 32nd St. Monday through Friday: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Splash! at Lively Park: 6100 Thurston Road January Hours. Monday: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.; waterpark swim will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Jan. 15. Wednesday: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Friday: 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday & Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Willamalane Adult Activity Center: 215 W. C St.Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (closed on Jan. 15 in observance of MLK Day). Saturday & Sunday: Closed.

Willamalane Park Swim Center: 1276 G St. Monday through Friday: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. (closed on Jan. 15 in observance of MLK Day). Saturday & Sunday: Closed. Any changes will be posted to Willamalane's website at willamalane.org/alerts.

Catholic Community Services OASIS (Drop-In Day Center): Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1175 G St., Springfield. Clients must enroll in OASIS first, 541-345-3628 ext. 390 or OASIS@ccslc.org (Pets not allowed). Closed holidays and weekends.

Cottage Grove

Cottage Grove Community Center: Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday & Sunday. 700 E Gibbs Ave. Cottage Grove, Oregon, 97424

Florence

Florence Warming Center: Transportation available between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. Location varies and announced during each activation. Information on activations can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FECWS/.

Pick up sites at Siuslaw Library, Safeway, Linda’s Laundry Mat: Look for white flags. Activates at 39 degrees when windy and rainy, or 33 degrees.

Motels available on activation nights for families with minors and individuals with mobility issues. 541-997-4444 (SOS after hours). 541-997-6600 (Shelter).

Siuslaw Public Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. 1460 9th St. Florence, Oregon, 97439

Oakridge

Oakridge Warming Shelter/ Greenwaters Park Community Center: 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. (overnight). 48362 OR-58, Oakridge, Oregon, 97463. Activates at 32 degrees and lower.

Veneta

Veneta Warming Shelter/Fern Ridge Community Services: 25133 East Broadway Ave. Veneta, Oregon, 97487. 2Activates at 29 degrees and below.

What is an ice storm?

An ice storm occurs when freezing rain falls and coats surfaces with a layer of ice. In Eugene, the combination of cold temperatures and precipitation can transform the city into a winter wonderland, albeit one that comes with its own set of challenges.

