Oregon winter storm live updates: Snow, freezing rain, sleet in Salem and the Mid-Valley

Light snow started blanketing Salem and the Mid-Willamette Valley late Friday as temperatures dropped. Snow, freezing rain, and sleet are forecast before 1 p.m. Saturday, followed by freezing rain and sleet.

As the winter storm moves through the area this weekend, here's information on closures, warming shelters, tips on driving in winter weather and how to prepare for possible power outages.

Salem-area closures for Saturday, Jan. 13

Salem Public Library: The main Salem Public Library downtown and the West Salem branch will be closed Saturday. Due to recent budget cuts, the library is no longer open on Sunday.

Salem-Keizer School District: All Salem-Keizer Public Schools' activities are canceled and buildings will be closed Saturday and Sunday.

Oregon State University: The university's Corvallis campus is closed Saturday. The closure includes all on-campus facilities such as Memorial Union, Student Experience Center, Dixon and on-campus Libraries.

Willamette University: All events scheduled Saturday in Salem and at the Pacific Northwest College of Art in Portland have been canceled. Residence halls will be open from 9 a.m. Saturday, but it is recommended students moving back to campus return on Sunday or Monday.

Local 290 Training Center: Classes canceled. Weld Shop closed Saturday through Monday.

Willamette Valley warming shelters gear up for cold weather

Salem's Warming Network opened for a multi-day stretch of sub-freezing nights and a winter storm watch.

In the past eight years, the warming network also has transitioned from only opening when temperatures of 27 degrees or lower were reached three nights in a row to activating every time temperatures dipped to 32 or below. This meant going from opening only a handful of times a season to 30 to 35 times a season. This required more resources and volunteers.

Previously at risk of needing to reduce available beds, the network got $800,000 from the state in November.

The money allowed places like Salem First Presbyterian Church at Chemeketa and Winter streets downtown to open for the season.

The church reported serving 1,642 guests a season in a 2022-2023 report. Church staff said they have the capacity for 85 people and are usually full.

Transportation will be available to and from the warming shelters through shuttles and Cherriots.

Ashley Hamilton, chief program officer with the Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action Agency, said the long stretch of freezing temperatures and the chance of freezing rain and snow have the agency concerned for people living outside.

"We have our unsheltered neighbors who are going to be experiencing some of the worst weather that has come at us this winter season," she said.

The warming network shelters are activating Friday night and will remain open until at least Monday.

Seed of Faith Ministries warming shelter at 1248 Winter St. NE will also open with 140 spaces. Ministry leadership said the warming center will be operating 24 hours a day until Monday. Light meals are provided.

Executive Director Dr. Bryant Barnwell said the organization has been serving the people living unsheltered for more than half a decade but recently expanded its services to address the growing need in the community.

"There are a lot of people who are facing more homelessness than normal," he said. "A lot of us are one paycheck from being in the homeless situation."

The group also works to connect people to services and benefits.

When the overnight shelters close in the morning, the ARCHES Project Day Center at 615 Commercial St. NE will open for people to drop in to warm up and access food, services and bathrooms until the evening when the warming sites reopen.

"There will always be a warm place for people to be," Hamilton said.

People can call 971-304-9211 to hear an up-to-date, prerecorded message on warming shelter locations and details.

Further details on the locations and whether they are activated can be found online at mwvcaa.org/programs/emergency-services/shelter-locations/.

The network is still in need of volunteers, with multiple shifts and options available.

Hamilton said volunteers are vital to the warming network.

Longtime volunteer Lorrie Walker has been signing up for warming shelter shifts for the past eight years. She signed up for at least two shifts this weekend. She collects gloves, hats and scarves to hand out during her shift. Cooling centers and warming centers are vital to the community, she said.

"It saves lives," Walker said. "It's the least I could do."

The retired Oregon State Hospital employee said she often uses her background in mental health to connect with people.

Many people staying at the warming centers are the working poor — people working jobs, sleeping in their cars and needing a warm place during frigid weather. Others have pets or partners they can't stay with in traditional shelters.

"They are us," Walker said. "It could be us... They are all somebody's child."

She encouraged others to volunteer, adding that many who do end up coming back for years.

"People are so thankful," she said. "The hardest part is seeing people have to go out the doors in the morning."

Visit the ARCHES social media page at facebook.com/SalemARCHES/ or mwvcaa.galaxydigital.com/calendar/ to find information about volunteering or finding shelter through the Salem Warming Network.

City of Salem prepares for winter weather

City officials said Salem's Public Works staff is keeping an eye on the weather and actively preparing for the possibility of snow and freezing rain.

“Impacts could include power outages, tree limbs breaking and icy road conditions,” officials said. “During a winter storm watch, we warn crews and place staff on standby if needed. We prepare equipment and supplies and get our snow response fleet ready for use. We also begin to apply deicer if conditions warrant the use.”

City deicers, snow plows and sanding equipment will be ready for use when needed.

Snow routes in the city are determined based on an established winter response plan.

Deicer routes are streets, hills and bridges identified as historically freeze-prone areas where pre-treatment is applied before the storm.

Snow routes are the primary arterial roadways, major streets and important emergency vehicle routes throughout Salem.

Secondary routes like city arterials and major roadways, collector streets and important connections throughout the city.

Officials urged residents to take steps now to ensure their vehicles are ready for winter weather conditions, use extra caution while driving and make sure enough supplies are at home.

Those with roadway concerns can call Public Works Dispatch at 503-588-6311.

More information is available at www.cityofsalem.net/snow.

Oregon drivers should prepare for dangerous road conditions

Freezing rain could cause slippery and dangerous driving conditions. Travelers should allow plenty of time to reach their destinations and be flexible with their plans.

Mountain passes could get especially snowy or could close. Check the Oregon Department of Transportation's TripCheck.com or call 511 for current road conditions before you hit the road.

Those driving in winter conditions should avoid pumping their brakes on snow and ice since anti-lock brakes sense when a tire is slipping and compensate quicker than a driver can.

Drastic movements like pumping the brakes too hard also will cause tires to lose traction. Instead, drivers should keep a safe distance between other cars and gradually correct if they feel their car starting to slide. Allow extra time and distance to slow down and come to a stop.

It's also smart to carry chains and know how to use them. Underinflating your tires slightly also will help with traction in icy conditions.

Consider bringing an emergency kit in your vehicle with you, just in case. Include a flashlight, snow and ice scraper, first-aid kit, blanket, food, water jumper cables and a spare tire.

The city of Salem and National Weather Service recommend the following for safe driving in winter road conditions:

Reduce your speed and leave extra distance between vehicles

Use extra caution on sharp curves and expect longer stopping distances

Give snowplows plenty of room and only pass if necessary

Make sure your vehicle is clear of snow and ice before driving

Carry a shovel and sand or kitty litter for emergency traction assistance

Preparing for power outages due to Oregon winter storm

Wind and ice accumulation could cause power outages.

Households should prepare emergency outage kits with a flashlight, battery-operated radio, extra batteries, non-perishable foods, bottled water and blankets.

