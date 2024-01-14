Oregon winter storm live updates: Salem area to get a break from snow and freezing rain

The winter storm that has wreaked havoc on much of northwestern Oregon is expected to move out of the Salem area early Sunday, with dry but cold air forecast through early Tuesday, the National Weather said.

Widespread rain is expected to return Tuesday. And with cold air still in place across the northern parts of the Willamette Valley, forecasters said the chances of freezing rain and sleet increase Tuesday night into early Wednesday.

Snow and freezing rain knocked down trees and power lines Saturday and prompted state officials to urge Oregonians to stay home. More than 135,00 PGE customers were without power late Saturday, mostly in the Portland area. The utility said many of the outages were due to limbs on or trees falling into power lines.

Numerous accidents and road closures were reported Saturday, many caused by drivers traveling too fast, passing and following snowplows too closely and trucks not using chains when needed, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

Here's the latest on closures, warming shelters, tips on staying safe during winter weather and how to prepare for power outages.

State Emergency Coordination Center activated

The Oregon Department of Emergency Management activated the State Emergency Coordination Center on Saturday for state agencies and nonprofit partners to share life safety resources including activating 211 to support warming shelters in several counties.

If you or someone you know needs a place to stay warm, call 211 or visit 211info to find open warming centers in your area; 211 also offers and coordinates transport services to and from warming centers.

Three warming shelters have been activated in Marion County and in Polk County.

Emergency Management encouraged people to stay home, be informed, have an emergency plan and stock an emergency kit.

Oregonians can sign up for local emergency alerts at oralert.gov If you have moved, you should update your information.

The agency said a basic emergency supply kit in case the power goes out includes the following items:

Enough water for one gallon per person per day for several days, for drinking and sanitation.

Several days’ supply of non-perishable, easy-to-eat food such as peanut butter, protein and granola bars, jerky, nuts, fruit, pretzels, crackers, beans and rice.

A manual can opener.

A battery-powered or hand crank radio or a weather radio.

A flashlight with extra batteries.

A first-aid kit.

Sleeping bags or warm blankets.

NW Natural asks customers to conserve gas

NW Natural on Saturday evening asked customers to conserve gas during the storm "by lowering thermostats as much as you can comfortably and safely manage," minimizing hot water usage and turning off non-essential appliances, to help prevent strain on utility systems.

"We are seeing increased usage by utility customers across our region due to frigid temperatures, which are expected to continue into next week," NW Natural said in the notice to customers.

Modest efforts to conserve gas "can make a big impact in helping the entire energy system navigate this extreme weather event,” said Kim Rush, NW Natural's chief operations officer.

Rush said the company's gas system is operating safely at full capacity and field teams ready to respond to customer needs.

What to do if your home or car is damaged due to the storm

The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation recommends calling your insurance company or agent before filing a claim if your home or car is damaged in the winter storm

Ask about your policy coverage, exclusions and deductibles to determine whether the benefits of filing a claim for the damage outweigh the costs to see if the amount of your damage could be less than or close to your deductible.

If you have insurance questions or concerns, contact the division's consumer advocates at 888-877-4894 or email dfr.insurancehelp@dcbs.oregon.gov

Closures for Salem and the Mid-Valley for Sunday, Jan. 14

Oregon State University: Oregon State University's Corvallis campus will be closed Sunday, due to street surface conditions impacted by ice and sub-freezing temperatures. The closure includes all on on-campus facilities including Memorial Union, Student Experience Center, Dixon and on-campus libraries. University Housing & Dining Services dining services will continue to operate during the closure, though there may be adjustments to hours/locations to accommodate staffing.

Chemeketa Community College: All Chemeketa campuses and outreach centers will be closed Sunday. All in-person and remote classes, activities, work and events are canceled. Tenant operations continue at their discretion.

Oregon Health Authority warns of cold weather health risks

The Oregon Health Authority provided the following tips to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, hyperthermia and frostbite.

Hypothermia and frostbite can settle in more quickly than usual when there is a windchill factor.

For carbon monoxide prevention:

Never use a gas stove or oven to heat the home.

Only use outdoor heaters, camp stoves, cooktops, grills, generators and similar items outdoors.

Generators should be used at least 25 feet away from your home.

Heat your home safely when utilizing space heaters, ensure the cord is not damaged and plug them directly into an outlet.

Keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from all heat sources including fireplaces, wood stoves, radiators, portable heaters and candles.

