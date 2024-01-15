Oregon winter storm live updates: Another round of freezing rain forecast

As the Willamette Valley attempts to dig out from the weekend mix of snow and ice amid frigid temperatures, another round of freezing rain could complicate travel and cause more power outages from Salem to Eugene, and possibly in Portland.

Here's the latest information on weather, road closures, power outages and more.

Cold, dry weather ahead of more freezing rain

The weather is expected to be cold and dry through early Tuesday when a low pressure system from the southwest is forecast to bring freezing rain into Wednesday.

High temperatures are anticipated to return to the upper 40s or low 50s Wednesday, with rain in the Willamette Valley and snow in Cascades, for the rest of the week.

A total of 0.2 to 0.3 inches of ice is forecast Tuesday in the central and southern Willamette Valley. The ice is expected begin in the morning and last into the evening. It’s less than Saturday’s ice totals that reached a half-inch in some places, but enough to have widespread impact.

“We’ll definitely have some possibility of power outages, tree damage and slippery roads,” said Jacob Hall with the National Weather Service in Portland. “The good news is that we’re not forecasting strong winds.”

Highway 20 was closed 2 miles east of Shea View Point near Sweet Home while crews cleaned up trees downed in a winter storm.

Widespread power outages and road closures

Late Sunday, tens of thousands of Oregonians in the northwestern part of the state were without power and a multitude of highways and roads were closed, due to fallen trees and power lines.

Wind and snow and ice downed trees and power lines across northwestern Oregon over the weekend, knocking out power and prompting the closure of numerous roads.

Portland General Electric said tree limbs and debris brought down more than 816 of its distribution power lines and damaged multiple transmission lines.

“Given the extent of the damage and the high level of outage events, restoration efforts will continue into the week and customers are encouraged to plan accordingly,” PGE said in a statement.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said crews were working to clear hundreds of trees and power lines that fell during a winter storm on U.S. Highway 126 east of Eugene.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said downed trees and power lines have made driving dangerous on some roads and highway.

Some road closures could last several days as crews work to clean up the downed trees and debris, ODOT said

ODOT continued to advise drivers to stay home and reschedule any travel, if possible, warning of the freezing rain, sleet and snow forecast for some areas this week.

"Severe weather is likely to hit again Tuesday and temperatures are not forecasted to get above freezing, forcing highway closures throughout northwest Oregon, including the Coast, Portland, and the Willamette Valley, as well as higher elevations," ODOT officials said.

Ethan Hendrix, 7, eats snow while playing at his home in south Salem on Sunday.

Closures in and around Salem for Monday and Tuesday

Salem-Keizer School District, the second largest school district in the state, said all schools and facilities would be closed Tuesday, following the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend. Here are other announced closures for Monday and Tuesday.

TJ and Savahna Osborne shelter from the cold temperatures with their dog, Spaz, at Seed of Faith Ministries in Salem on Sunday. The warming shelter has been open 24 hours a day since Friday night.

Hundreds escape freezing temperatures at warming shelters

Robert Marshall, program manager with the ARCHES Project, said the freezing weather has lead to increased need for the unhoused.

"The individuals we serve often have complex medical conditions and are not prepared to live, let alone survive, in these harsh conditions," Marshall said Sunday.

He said cold weather supplies are in high demand. Donations of new winter socks, winter gloves, hand warmers and sleeping bags are welcome.

Donations can be dropped off anytime at the Navigation Center located at 1185 22nd Street SE in Salem.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon winter storm live updates on road closures, power outages