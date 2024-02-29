Oshkosh public would still vote for a mayor, but the position would have a new title under ordinance change

OSHKOSH ― The public will still get to elect their guy.

The title of mayor may change, but the electorate will continue to vote for that position as mayor Matt Mugerauer’s highly debated proposal to move to a council-appointed president didn’t get city council’s full support.

City staff were directed to draw up an ordinance change focused solely on renaming the position after most council members expressed a desire for the public to vote for their mayor — regardless of the title.

“I support the name change but I prefer it stay an elected position,” said council member Joseph Stephenson during Tuesday’s common council meeting.

“At this point, I don’t know if I feel comfortable having the seven of us determine whether or not [the position] is going to be appointed versus being elected.”

The topic has been an extremely contentious one following Mugerauer’s initial resolution to move away from having an elected mayor in favor of an appointed council president to reflect the post’s lack of executive powers.

Oshkosh currently employs a full-time paid city manager under the council-manager form of government.

But Mugerauer’s proposal was still met with significant pushback, with former mayors Kathy Propp and Lori Palmeri — Mugerauer’s most immediate predecessor — publicly opposing the idea of council selecting its own president.

However, Mugerauer explained his proposal does not strip the electorate of voting power and actually guarantees the voters will always get to select the entire council.

Referencing his own example in 2023, Mugerauer showed that every time a sitting council member is elevated to mayor, then the council decides who fills that vacant seat and not the voting public.

Under Mugerauer’s resolution, though, the electorate would always vote for the seven council members, who would then appoint their president from among that group.

“I can read the room [and] there’s not enough support for my original suggestion, the idea of doing away with an elected mayor and just going to seven elected council members and we self-choose,” Mugerauer acknowledged in the council meeting.

“And none of you are wrong. There’s good and bad to both sides of it and that’s completely fine. That’s how it works.”

The ordinance change would still require five of the seven council votes to be approved.

The powers and responsibilities would remain the same under Chapter 64 of the Wisconsin State Statues, which says the president of the council is the highest elected official, although the city may designate the title of mayor to that official.

“Bottom line is right now we have a city council president that we call mayor, so it would be real progress just changing the dang name,” council member Michael Ford said.

“I think that would go a long way towards clarifying what that job is.”

Since the mid-1950s, Oshkosh has used a council-manager form of government, but residents were left with some confusion over the mayor’s powers after they voted in favor of having an elected mayor through a referendum in 2004.

