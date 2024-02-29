Outgoing head of Wisconsin Republican Party to lead powerful Tavern League

MADISON – Republican Party of Wisconsin executive director Mark Jefferson will trade one politically influential post for another.

Jefferson, who announced his departure from the state party last week, is set to take over as executive director of the Tavern League of Wisconsin next month.

“The Tavern League of Wisconsin is pleased that Mark Jefferson will be helping lead our team during the pivotal times ahead,” the group's president, Keith Kern, said in a statement. “He has the perspective that comes from years of experience leading different organizations where collaborations with executive boards and members in rapidly changing environments come with the territory. With his deep Wisconsin roots, he’ll be a great asset to our organization in the times ahead.”

Founded in 1935, the Tavern League promotes the interests of bar and restaurant owners throughout the state. Its members are scheduled to visit the state Capitol to meet with lawmakers on March 5 — an annual event.

Jefferson, who has been responsible for the day-to-day operations of the state GOP, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel last week that it was "time to move on and allow some of the new talent to take on new leadership roles."

His departure from the party comes during a big moment for Wisconsin Republicans. The Republican National Convention is set to take place in Milwaukee from July 15-18, and Republican businessman Eric Hovde officially launched his Senate campaign to take on Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin in November — a race that will help determine the balance of power in the Senate.

Appointed executive director of the party for the second time in early 2019, Jefferson presided over Wisconsin Republicans during some of their more tumultuous times. The party became divided over challenges to the 2020 election, and it drew national attention when 10 Wisconsin Republicans, including the party’s then-chairman, signed false paperwork claiming to be electors for former President Donald Trump. Jefferson at the time privately expressed concerns about the plan.

Jefferson had previously served as the state party's executive director from 2007 to 2011 before joining the Republican National Committee as a regional political director. He also served three campaign cycles as state director of the state's Republican Assembly Campaign Committee in the early 2000s.

“I’m looking forward to joining an organization that has had so much success promoting small businesses that play such a key role in our state’s economy and have been such an important part of our state’s heritage," Jefferson said in a statement. "It’s those small businesses and gathering places — whether they be the bars and grills, taverns, fish fries or supper clubs — that promote a sense of community at a time when it seems to be in short supply."

The Tavern League celebrated a significant bipartisan win late last year when Democratic Gov. Tony Evers signed into law a massive overhaul of Wisconsin's alcohol industry, following years of negotiation and nearly a decade of infighting over what industry professionals said were confusing and unclear state laws governing beer, wine and spirits sales.

The law clarifies a host of alcohol regulations in the state, touching everything from who can invest in new alcohol businesses, to winery operations, to when bars close during the Republican National Convention next summer.

The Tavern League reported spending more than 500 hours and nearly $63,000 on lobbying last year, 90% of which was directed toward the industry overhaul bill.

In 2023, the group's political action committee contributed $2,000 to Republican Sen. Dan Knodl, who was running in a special election race, and $2,000 to Democratic Sen. Dianne Hesselbein, who had recently been elected Senate Minority Leader.

It also gave $6,000 to the Committtee to Elect a Republican Senate, $10,000 to the State Senate Democratic Committee and $7,500 to the Assembly Democratic Campaign Committee.

In 2022, it contributed more than $80,000 to candidates and committees, about 8% of which went to Democrats.

Evers last week signed into law a bill Republican lawmakers begrudgingly passed that implements new legislative boundaries drawn by Evers. The new maps are expected to create a more favorable electoral environment for Democrats.

