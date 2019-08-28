Outrage mounts over Harvard student turned back at airport

The story of an incoming Harvard freshman who was denied entry into the United States after his laptop and cellphone were searched at the airport last week has immigration and free speech advocates sounding the alarm over the Trump administration’s increasingly restrictive immigration policies and how they are enforced.

According to the Harvard Crimson, which first reported the story on Tuesday, Ismail Ajjawi, a 17-year-old Palestinian resident of Lebanon on his way to Harvard to begin classes as a freshman, had his student visa canceled and was returned to Lebanon several hours after arriving at Boston’s Logan International Airport last Friday — according to the student, after border agents searched his cellphone and investigated his social media contacts.

The incident demonstrates “an astounding disregard for the principle of free speech,” according to Summer Lopez of PEN, an advocacy group for authors.

Ajjawi told the Crimson in a written statement that he and other international students were questioned by immigration officials upon arrival in Boston, but that one officer continued to press him on his religious practices after the rest of the students were allowed to leave the airport. According to the Crimson, Ajjawi says the same officer asked him to unlock his cellphone and laptop and, about five hours later, returned with questions about the social media activity of his friends.

“She said that she found people posting political points of view that oppose the U.S. on my friend[s] list,” Ajjawi wrote to the Crimson. Ajjawi told the student paper that he assured the officer that his friends’ posts did not reflect his views, writing “I have no single post on my timeline discussing politics.”

But Ajjawi never made it out of the airport. Spokespeople for Harvard and U.S. Customs and Border Protection confirmed that he was, in fact, denied entry to the U.S. (Ajjawi could not be reached for comment.) Critics of the Trump administration’s immigration policies say that Ajjawi’s account, if accurate, offers new evidence of the threat to civil liberties of the increasingly common practice of searching travelers’ electronic devices and using social media to vet visa applicants.

“The dangers of giving border officers near boundless discretion to make decisions based on surveillance of social media or digital device searches are obvious,” said Hugh Handeyside, senior staff attorney at the American Civil Liberties Union. “Those decisions are often misinformed, arbitrary or infected with racial or religious bias.”

Handeyside is one of the attorneys involved in an ongoing lawsuit by the ACLU and the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for digital privacy, on behalf of 10 U.S. citizens and one legal permanent resident who were subjected to warrantless searches of their smartphones and laptops upon returning to the U.S. after traveling abroad. The lawsuit, filed in 2017 against the Department of Homeland Security, challenges the growing frequency of warrantless searches on travelers’ electronic devices at ports of entry.

Though CBP policy has long granted officers broad authority to search property, including electronic devices of those arriving in the United States, the agency’s own data shows a significant increase in the use of that authority in recent years.