Over 100 community members gather, demand Green Bay School Board reinstate Claude Tiller

GREEN BAY — About 100 community members gathered Saturday in support of former Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller, calling on the School Board to reinstate him.

Tiller resigned a week ago amid a School Board investigation into his comments on an Atlanta radio show earlier in February.

The leaders of three cultural nonprofits — Robin Scott of We All Rise: African American Resource Center, Amanda Garcia of Casa ALBA Melanie, and Said Hassan of COMSA — led a panel discussion on what went wrong with the School Board's process leading to Tiller's resignation and what reinstating him would do for the community.

The three nonprofits created a community action group, United Front for Social Change, to demand the School Board apologize and give Tiller his position back, saying his resignation was forced. The group wants to work with the board to bring Tiller back to the district.

A representative from Tiller's team told the Press-Gazette that he is open to the conversation of reconsidering his resignation.

Adrienne Berry, the host of the Atlanta talk radio show, was also part of the panel.

All Green Bay School Board members were invited to the community gathering along with the Green Bay School District's Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer. Only board member Andrew Becker attended. His seat is up for reelection April 2.

Tiller's comments didn't warrant resignation, advocates say

Tiller's comments did not warrant his resignation, according to Scott.

"Now that we have been able to see the video, I feel like everybody from our communities, we're trying to figure out where, why and what this led to," Scott said.

Tiller appeared on Berry's Feb. 6 radio show "REALationship Talk," and in their near two-hour-long conversation, Tiller talked about student mental health, applying for the superintendent job, re-energizing clubs for students and staff of color, the need to hire more teachers of color and his vision to make the Green Bay School District known for its education.

A Facebook Live video of the interview, obtained Wednesday by the Press-Gazette, is separate from the radio station's officially recorded interview. The Facebook Live video includes both on-air comments and conversations between Tiller and Berry during commercial breaks.

During one of the commercial breaks, Tiller called a district principal a "wicked witch," describing how she was treating an employee of color at the school.

Everything happened too fast, Tiller was not given due process, and the community failed him, Scott said. From the date the community learned Tiller was under investigation to his resignation, it was five days.

Claude Tiller Jr., the superintendent of the Green Bay School District

Garcia said the district and School Board have set a very dangerous precedent with how Tiller's comments were handled, moving quickly before the video of his interview was released.

"We believe this is important because it's not just about one person of color," Garcia said. "There are so many professionals in this area, and this could happen to any one of us."

Hassan said this isn't just about Tiller but is about future generations as well.

"It's about more than us," he said. "It's bigger than us. It's our kids and generations to come. If we don't say anything about it, it's going to remain the same."

Atlanta radio host Dr. Adrienne says Tiller's comments were taken out of context

Berry, the host of the radio show Tiller was on, is a psychotherapist in Atlanta and has worked 27 years in education. She said his comments were taken out of context and they did not merit a resignation.

"If Dr. Tiller had been a white man, he would not be gone," Berry said.

She also said that just because he resigned, it doesn't mean it was not forced.

"I think that what happens is, people become uncomfortable when we start to have conversations about race, and so the immediate response is, 'We have to get rid of somebody,'" she said. "If you listen to the entire video, and things are not taken out of context, you can see the passion he has for this entire community."

When the board hired Tiller, it was saying change is needed, Berry said.

"You have to support him and give him what he needed to be successful," she said.

United Front for Social Change calling on community for support

The United Front for Social Change is calling on its allies, Scott said.

"That is what today is also about," she said. "It is for our white young people, our white elders .... to come to the front lines and to go with us to the board and lead the conversation."

"We need y'all to come out, and we need y'all to speak up," she continued.

A Change.org petition to reinstate Tiller has over 600 virtual signatures after only two days. Comments from community members on the petition echo many of the group's sentiments.

"This went too fast. Dr. Tiller was railroaded out on a witch hunt," James Rogers commented on the petition. "Dr. Tiller IS the change Green Bay School District needs. Listen to the families voices unified in support of Dr. Tiller. It is not too late for this School Board to apologize and do the right thing."

Jolanda Sallmann commented that: "Dr. Tiller has done remarkable work in Green Bay. His comments about needing teachers to represent the demographics of the students is accurate."

Board member Andrew Becker doesn't answer whether he will work to reinstate Tiller

Becker was the only board member who attended Saturday's gathering, despite all of them being invited. He said he was there to listen, but a community member asked if he supports them.

"I believe I do," he said. "I believe that I try to be an ally, and I believe there's a lot I don't know about how to be a good ally yet, but I believe that I do my best with everything."

He did not answer whether he will work to reinstate Tiller.

Board members have been largely quite about Tiller's resignation and the investigation. No board members answered the Press-Gazette's questions about whether Tiller was granted a restorative justice opportunity for the "wicked witch" comment or whether his comments merited a resignation.

After the board voted to accept Tiller's resignation Feb. 17, most board members, including President Laura McCoy, quickly left the board room. Hassan said it was disrespectful that they didn't stay to talk with the over 50 community members there.

"I was considering they would at least have the courtesy to talk to me, but that was not the case," he said. "The question is, how can these people who are elected by the community represent us?"

Becker did stay behind to talk with community members at the Feb. 17 meeting.

School Board to meet Monday, discuss interim superintendent to temporarily replace Tiller.

The School Board is meeting in closed session Monday to discuss the contract and hiring of an interim superintendent. The interim leader is likely to be Deputy Superintendent Vicki Bayer.

She has been filing in for Tiller since he was placed on administrative leave Feb. 13. Bayer also served as the interim superintendent after the unexpected mid-year retirement of former Superintendent Stephen Murley in 2022. He was the superintendent before Tiller.

But for Scott and the United Front for Social Change, there is no need for Monday's meeting.

"We've already been given our superintendent," Scott said. "We want you to give him back."

