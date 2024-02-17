Over 50 community members attend Green Bay School Board's closed session meeting on Claude Tiller

About 50 people turned out Saturday afternoon for a Green Bay School Board meeting where School Board members are expected to discuss remarks Superintendent Claude Tiller made on in an Atlanta radio station interview on Feb. 6.

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay School Board went into closed session at 2 p.m. Saturday to discuss and potentially take action on Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller.

Tiller is under investigation for comments he made on an Atlanta-based radio show Feb. 6.

The nature of Tiller's comments are not known — there is no copy of the interview online, and the school district has not released a copy of the interview. The Press-Gazette expects to receive a copy of the radio show interview Wednesday from the school district.

The board may take action against Tiller before the public has the chance to hear the nature of his comments. It's rare that the board meets on the weekends, typically meeting on Monday nights.

Over 50 community members gathered at the meeting. Because it was a closed session, there was no public speaking portion.

Tiller was placed on administrative leave Tuesday while the School Board conducts its review. The board and its privately hired legal counsel, Geoffrey Lacy, have been largely quiet about the investigation.

Tiller is in his first year as superintendent, having started in July. He’s the district’s first superintendent of color in its over 150-year history.

Board President Laura McCoy has not answered the Press-Gazette's questions on whether the entirety of the board has heard Tiller's interview, what the nature of his comments were, the board's next steps or which board policies the comments are being reviewed under.

