What we know, and don't know, about review of Green Bay schools Superintendent Claude Tiller

Claude Tiller Jr., the superintendent of the Green Bay Area Public School District, speaks at a meet-and-greet in July 2023 in Green Bay. Tiller, who has been the district superintendent since July, is on paid administrative leave while the school board reviews comments he made on an Atlanta talk radio show.

GREEN BAY — Green Bay School District Superintendent Claude Tiller is on paid administrative leave for comments he made on an Atlanta talk radio show last week, the Green Bay School Board said Tuesday evening.

The board has been largely quiet about its review of Tiller's actions, except for acknowledging it is aware of Tiller's comments and is working through some of the issues raised.

Here's what the Press-Gazette does, and doesn't, know:

Claude Tiller was in Atlanta last week recruiting teachers from historically black colleges and universities.

Tiller was in Atlanta on Feb. 6 to recruit teachers from three HBCUs: Morehouse College, Clark Atlanta University and Spelman College, according to his X, formerly known as Twitter, account.

HBCU Morehouse, Clark, and Spellman universities recruitment continued. It was such a success, because the young man that you see in the picture he liked our message so well that he brought more educational students over to our table. pic.twitter.com/MinYvGepSv — Dr. C. Tiller Jr (@DrTillerJr) February 6, 2024

While in Atlanta, Claude Tiller was interviewed on a talk radio show.

While Tiller was in Atlanta, he was interviewed on an evening talk radio show on 1380 WAOK.

The show, "REALationship Talk," is hosted by Adrienne Berry. Tiller's interview focused on navigating educational leadership, according to the station's Facebook page.

Berry did not respond to the Press-Gazette's phone call or social media messages.

Green Bay School Board holds closed session meeting Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, the school board met in closed session to discuss strategy for potential litigation, according to the agenda. Because the meeting was closed, the agenda did not provide any further detail on the meeting's topic.

However, it's rare that the board holds meetings, whether in closed or open session, on Friday evenings.

There was a another closed session meeting Monday, after the open work session. However, the closed meeting was to discuss strategy for negotiations between the district and local unions, expulsions and the potential sale of district property.

Green Bay School Board hired attorney Geoffrey Lacy.

The board is working with attorney Geoffrey Lacy "on this matter," according to the district's legal counsel, Melissa Thiel Collar. The district can't use its own legal counsel since Tiller is Thiel Collar's boss.

Lacy represented the Pulaski School District when it got a restraining order against the Wisconsin chapter leader of Gays Against Groomers.

Lacy provides legal representation in labor relations including contract negotiations and grievance processing, according to his law firm's website. His primary client base includes public school districts, the website says.

The nature of Claude Tiller's comments are unknown.

Because the radio show is not available online, the Press-Gazette has not been able to confirm the nature of Tiller's comments.

By the time of publication, board President Laura McCoy had not answered the Press-Gazette's questions about what Tiller's comments were and what the board's next steps are. She also didn't answer whether the entirety of the board has listened to the interview or what board policies the review is being done under.

The Press-Gazette has submitted a public records request to the school district for a recording of the talk show. Other groups have put in similar requests, including news organizations, community members and the teachers union.

In a statement Tuesday, the board said that "while there is speculation about why the radio livestream is no longer available online, the board did not request the broadcast be removed. As for the records request regarding the public release of the video, board counsel is working through the legal process required for such requests."

Former Green Bay principal asks district to release talk show recording.

Ed Dorff, a former district principal and former Green Bay School Board member, spoke at Monday's meeting, calling for the district to make a video of the talk show public. Dorff said he watched the video online, but it has since been taken down.

"I strongly encourage the district to make this video publicly available so that people can view the entire piece before drawing any conclusion one way or another," Dorff said.

"This unfortunate event on the heels of the Burns/Van Fleet report, and on the cusp of boundary changes and certain calls for a referendum, will require the community to come together under strong leadership," he continued.

In January, the Press-Gazette found that an internal district report, authored by education consulting firm Burns/Van Fleet, determined that school district senior leaders created a “dynamic of distrust and antagonism.”

The district is also in the midst of reconfiguring the district's boundaries and closing and consolidating schools. It plans to place a $150 million capital referendum on the fall ballot for maintenance and to build a new west-side elementary school.

Tiller, in his first year as superintendent, made a commitment to transparency before he was hired.

Tiller started as superintendent in July under a two-year contract. He is the district's first superintendent of color.

He came to Green Bay from the Detroit Public Schools Community District, a district of 53,000 students and over 100 schools, where he was the assistant superintendent over high school transformation.

Before he was hired, Tiller told the Press-Gazette that he believes in being transparent.

"The one thing that gets people and superintendents into trouble is when you try to hide things from your board members or from the media as well," he said.

