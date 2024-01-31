Overseeing death of 15 Ohio men had deep impact on me. Plan to suffocate with gas horrific.

Gary Mohr worked in the corrections field 49 years, lastly as director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections from 2011 to 2018.

Ohio lawmakers announced yesterday that they plan to introduce a new method of execution: suffocation by poisonous gas, also referred to as nitrogen hypoxia. This is lawmakers’ attempt to “fix” the death penalty.

I am horrified by this prospect.

This bill would place an enormous burden on the time and resources of our prison staff, but perhaps most troubling is the mental burden we are asking them to accept.

In my capacity as director of the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, I oversaw the executions of 15 Ohioans.

After much self-reflection, I now support the abolition of the death penalty. I have not spoken against this law until recently, out of the utmost respect for the execution team.

The team is the most professional and caring group of Ohioans I have ever worked with. While I will not attempt to speak on behalf of the entire team, I can tell you that my direct participation in executions continues to have a profound impact on me.

Nitrogen hypoxia is not the answer

Nitrogen gas for executions? Ohio Republicans pitch new death penalty method

During my time as director, drugs for lethal injection became unavailable from the manufacturer. ODRC leadership has been forced to try to secure drugs by means that often felt criminal and have now become impossible.

The pursuit of an alternative method of execution will only create more problems for ODRC. At least one company that supplies nitrogen gas commercially has publicly announced it will not allow its products to be used in executions. How long before other companies follow suit and we end up with the same problems we faced with lethal injection?

New method would not rid Ohio of “the worst of the worst”

A new method also will not address one of the other fundamental reasons I have come to oppose the death penalty. The death penalty is supposed to be reserved for the “worst of the worst.”

From 1998 – 2000, I served as warden of the Chillicothe Correctional Institution, a medium security facility and at that time Ohio’s largest prison, with 900 people serving a life sentence there.

This prison had the largest recreation yard of any federal prison in the country, and the people serving life sentences had full access to the yard, programs, and activities. I recall thinking about the crimes committed by those serving life sentences compared to the people on death row.

Vilest killers must be killed. I’ve seen evil inflicted on the innocent with no remorse.

The difference between those roaming the yard at Chillicothe and those on death row was not the severity of the offense or criminal history, but instead the sentencing county, legal representation, plea bargaining, or other participants in the trial process.

Bottom line, our state cannot say that “the worst of the worst” are the individuals on death row.

"I tried to create a humane experience"

I always spent time with the condemned person just minutes before we escorted him to the execution chamber. I tried to create a humane experience, making every minute meaningful to the life I was about to end.

To each of the 15 men I executed, I told the story from the Bible where the landowner hires workers at dawn to harvest his crops. The landowner ends up hiring more workers throughout the day– yet everyone is paid the same amount, regardless of the time they worked.

I am no biblical scholar, but there is an important lesson in this story. Even as we take our last breath, if we believe, ask for forgiveness, and have done things that require forgiveness, our reward after this life is the same.

As I exited the cell to start the execution, I saw peace in their eyes, and I knew that any of them — had they lived — would have gone on to help others in prison. Many of those men told me they would see me on the other side.

The members of the Ohio legislature have a very serious decision to make. I implore them to repeal the death penalty, affirm the value of life in all circumstances, and take this burden away from our prison staff and officials.

Gary Mohr

