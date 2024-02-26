Owasso students call for more protection for LGBTQ students at walkout demonstration

About 100 people gathered at a rally Monday morning outside Owasso High School in support of an Owasso teen whose death has sparked widespread outrage. Nex Benedict was part of the LGBTQ+ community and had been bullied in the past over their gender identity, family and friends have said. They died the day after an altercation at school with other students.

A few dozen current Owasso High students walked out to join the protest, erupting into cheers when a school bus driver honked as they drove by. One person led the crowd in call-and-response chants of, “What do we want?” “Justice!” “For who?” “Nex!”

The district sent a letter to families over the weekend to let them know that they were aware of the walkout plans and that the event is not hosted by the district and is not taking place on school property.

