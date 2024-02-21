Palm Bay man indicted in shooting deaths of 3 family members, including his mother

The 26-year-old man who Palm Bay police said fatally shot his mother, sister and grandfather and wounded two others, including his 15-year-old nephew, was indicted by a Brevard grand jury on Tuesday.

The indictment paves the way for the state attorney’s office to decide whether to pursue the death penalty in the case, even as questions of the shooter's mental competency are raised.

Palm Bay Police on Sunday at Woodlake Village, at the scene where three people were shot dead and two wounded in an apartment complex. See the story by J.D. gallop for more information,

Ta’Shawn Taylor was formally charged with three counts of first-degree premeditated murder in the Jan. 20 shooting deaths of Lisa Suglam, 31, Angella Suglam, 60, and Stephen Suglam, 79, in the family's Palm Bay home.

He was also charged with two counts of attempted murder in the shootings of Kamauri Curry, 15, and Gary Taylor, 59, and was scheduled to go before a Brevard County Court judge Wednesday for a first appearance on the formal charge. He has been assigned a public defender and remains on a no-bond status at the Brevard County Jail Complex in Sharpes.

Kamauri, who was shot in the head, continues to recover after being weaned from the ventilator and is expected to undergo extensive physical therapy during the course of his recovery, family members and friends reported.

Palm Bay police cordoned off the area to Woodlake Village Apartments.

The deadly shooting unfolded about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20. Palm Bay police were called to Woodlake Village Apartments after reports that several people had been shot.

Police said Taylor, armed with a laser-scoped handgun, strolled into the bedroom where his mother, Angella Suglam was lying on the bed with two grandchildren, including Kamauri. Taylor fired off several rounds, striking his mother and then Kamauri, who was shot in the head. A 10-year-old rolled off the mattress and hid beneath the bedframe while the gunman continued his rampage, police said.

Detectives said Taylor then shot his grandfather Stephen Suglam, and Lisa Suglam, Taylor's sister, to death. Police said a 59-year-old witness, Gary Taylor, suffered a graze to the neck from one of the shots.

Palm Bay teen's recovery remains 'fighting hope' in horrific tragedy, family, friends say

The case is the third incident involving three or more homicides to take place in Brevard County since the beginning of 2023.

In March 2023, Domenico Claude Gigante, 36, was charged by Brevard County sheriff’s investigators with shooting to death his 15-year-old daughter and three others in a Canaveral Groves home after becoming upset over the status of his relationship with the teen.

A week after the Jan. 20 shootings of Taylor's family, on Jan. 28, the third incident involving multiple homicides took place. Police determined Brandon Kapas killed his 79-year-old grandfather, a retired Catholic priest and the priest’s sister. Kapas, who also shot and wounded two police officers, was killed by police following a shootout.

