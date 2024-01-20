Are palm trees really trees? Here's what you should know.

This article entertains an ongoing debate that I often hear: Are palm trees really trees? Could our state tree, the sable palm, not even be a tree?

This has been argued in many different ways with the answer lying somewhere in the middle. Skip down to the end if you want to read what I think the answer is. However, keep reading if you want to learn why both sides have valid points.

You may wonder why this is even an argument. Palms grow tall, sometimes reaching 50-60 feet in height. If that is not a tree, then what is it?

The root of the conflict is based in biology. Palms are very different anatomically than most trees in many ways. The first way they are different is in how they transport water and nutrients up and down from the roots to the canopy. In typical trees, you have this vascular tissue arranged in a very specific way. If you start from the bark and drill towards the middle of the tree you will encounter 4 distinct layers with the first three being very thin. First is the bark, that protects the tree. Then you will encounter a very thin layer of phloem that transports the sugars made in the leaves throughout the tree. Then you will encounter a ring of cambium (only two cells thick) that is constantly producing more wood allowing the tree to continually grow in diameter. The final layer is the xylem. It is the largest layer that transports water up the tree to the foliage. It’s where the annual rings are and is the part that gives the tree its strength.

The vascular system in palms is arranged very differently. If you have ever looked at a palm trunk cross-section, it is unique. First, palms don’t have bark. What appears to be bark is simply dried-out tissue left over after the fronds are shed. This is commonly called a pseudobark. Secondly, palms do not increase in diameter as they get older. This is because they do not have a cambium that increases the trunk diameter. Palms also don’t have layers of phloem and xylem with its annual rings. Instead, the xylem and phloem are arranged in bundles throughout the trunk. This is very similar to the strands in a celery stalk. In between the bundles is a very fibrous tissue that adds strength to the palm trunk allowing it to remain upright.

Another huge difference between palms and typical trees is how they grow. In a typical tree, there are many growth points or buds that create a large canopy of foliage. Each spring these buds elongate and grow leaves. If a bud is damaged, pruned, chewed off or dies, it is okay, because the tree produces thousands of new buds as it grows. In palms, there is only one bud. It is this one bud that creates new fronds and helps the tree increase in height. However, if the bud of the palm tree dies, the tree will die. It does not have the ability to grow another.

Finally, palm roots are very different from typical tree roots. Just as branches fork off and expand into a large network in typical trees, the root system will also grow out and expand with many growth points. If a typical tree root is cut, new roots will initiate from the cut root. Additionally, like tree trunks, typical tree roots also increase in girth as the tree grows. In palms, there is a zone at the bottom of the trunk called the root initiation zone. As roots die, more are formed from the root initiation zone at the base of the palm to take their place. The other interesting thing about palm roots is as they grow longer, they do not grow any thicker. It is rare that a palm root system damages a sidewalk. Don’t be fooled though. Palm root systems can be extensive, often growing out 30-50 feet from the trunk.

You may ask, "So what if palms grow differently from typical trees? They are still trees." As I said in the beginning, the basis of the debate is in biology. Palms are part of a group of plants called monocots. Other monocots include corn, grasses, lilies, and onions. Typical trees belong to a group of plants called dicots. Most shrubs, vines and other woody plants are dicots. The folks that don’t see palms as trees (like me) simply argue that palms are closer to tall grasses than they are to trees. As time goes on, so does the debate. If you would like to find more information on palms, go to edis.ifas.ufl.edu/topics/palms.

Larry Figart is an urban forestry extension agent with the University of Florida/IFAS.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Are palm trees really trees?