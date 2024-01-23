Palmetto City Commission pressured to hold police accountable as FDLE probes citizen death

Protestors continue to demand justice for 36-year-old Breonte Johnson-Davis, who died after an incident involving the Palmetto Police Department in early November. Around a dozen people commented to Palmetto city commissioners Monday night asking for support and to hold the police agency accountable.

As a Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigation continues into another week, community members and advocates reiterated demands for accountability from the Palmetto Police Department and pushing for answers about the agency's use of a taser subsequent death of an unarmed Black man last November.

Nearly a dozen concerned citizens and family members spoke during the public comment portion of the Palmetto City Commission meeting Monday night. The commenters expressed similar concerns over lack of trust between citizens and officers and law enforcement training, while some claimed that the agency lacks transparency in reporting the use of force by its officers.

FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger spoke briefly with the Herald-Tribune Monday afternoon ahead of the Palmetto City Commission meeting. A request for an update on the investigation by the agency into the death of Breonte Johnson-Davis last year, however, was not received before the Monday night meeting.

Johnson-Davis' sister, Breona Davis, addressed city commissioners via telephone during the meeting. She said her brother's death still haunts her daily.

"I try to go to sleep at night and I see the knot on my brother's head that he had when he was lying in the hospital" following the police use of the taser, she said.

"Nobody can explain anything ... hours before he passed I was on a Facetime (call) with him. He had just got a haircut. His head was perfect, there was nothing wrong with my brother. So what happened to get to that point?"

Nakkia Bennett, a military veteran and Palmetto resident, said more could have been done to aid Johnson-Davis both during the encounter with police and throughout the ensuing investigation.

"This is deplorable... to make it worse Chief (Scott) Tyler has a personal relationship with Breonte’s mother," he said.

"Instead of picking up the phone and calling and having a decent conversation with her and being open and honest about the investigation and the death of her son, they run, they tuck tail and they hide. Why? What do you have to hide? Why not be open and honest and transparent about what went on? Why keep this family going through this day after day, week after week, month after month?"

More demands for release of unaltered body cam footage as well as the required police report were publicly issued to Palmetto Police Chief Scott Tyler, who also appeared before commissioners Monday night.

Tyler spoke on behalf of the agency and denied the claims and findings of a Herald-Tribune investigation into the agency's use of force transparency.

Earlier this month, the Herald-Tribune reported that records available in the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer show Palmetto Police reported using force 28 times in 2023, not including the incident last Nov. 1 involving Johnson-Davis. Twelve cases involved the firing of a Taser to deliver an electric shock, the same device deployed against Johnson-Davis, who was reported to be in mental distress when police were called. Another 13 calls resulted in officers drawing their firearms, two in the use of physical force and one pepper spray.

The information, in "restraint reports" was provided response to a Herald-Tribune public records request several days earlier.

However, the FBI database does not include a report on the incident involving Johnson-Davis.

But the chief stated that the agency had submitted a use of force for the incident involving Johsnon-Davis on Dec. 19, 2023, over six weeks after the incident and Davis' death.

No record of the incident has been made public as of Monday night.

After two months with no clear answers, the family of 36-year-old Johnson-Davis first began asking for answers earlier this month during a rally outside of the Palmetto Police Department. According to Tyler, the FDLE investigation was expected to be released last week.

No investigation report or update has been received by the Davis family as of Monday, organizers close to the family said during the commission meeting. The department released a nearly blank incident report in late December with little detail involving the tasing or the cardiac episode that preceeded Johnson-Davis's death.

"That incident report had a total of 23 words and characters on it. Breonte deserved more than that. His family deserves more than that, we deserve more than that," said Alaina Martinez, Sarasota resident and community activist.

Another commenter named Lydia called for more training and fund reallocation to create programs that help agencies better handle mental health incidents.

"If the police did not show up that night, Breonte would still be alive with us here today," she said.

Samantha Gholar covers social justice news for USA TODAY Network-Florida. Connect with her at sgholar@gannett.com or on Twitter: @samanthagholar.

