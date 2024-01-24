Panama City's Michael Hunt sentenced to death for killing a teenager and shooting 3 others

Prosecutors said Michael Hunt, 58, of Panama City was trying to kill a woman who was set to testify against him in a human trafficking case. A 19-year-old woman who looked like his intended victim died in the home invasion and three other people were shot.

PANAMA CITY − A local man convicted of murder and attempted murder was sentenced to death on Jan. 19.

According to a news release from the State Attorney's Office of the 14th Judicial Circuit, a jury voted 10-2 to give the death penalty to Michael Hunt, 58, of Panama City, who was found guilty on Sept. 13, 2023 of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

"Michael Hunt is very dangerous," State Attorney Larry Basford said in the release. "He was involved in the human trafficking of young women. ... He attempted to kill one of the victims that was going to testify against him.

"In the process, he ended up killing a totally different teenager who had nothing to do with the case, along with attempting to kill three other people in their home. We agree with the jury and the judge that in this case, the death penalty is appropriate."

The release says that Hunt planned a break-in of a home in the Cove, a neighborhood in Panama City, on April 4, 2019. He was involved in a human-trafficking case, and a victim in the case who was going to testify against him was staying in the home.

"The intended victim hid and escaped harm, but Alexandra "Lexie" Peck, 19, who resembled the victim, was shot to death," the release reads. "Her stepfather Danny Scoggins was shot in the throat but was able to crawl next door for help.

"He has endured more than 60 surgeries since. Two other people in the house were shot but survived."

Hunt was arrested on April 5, 2019, following a collaborative investigation by the Panama City Police Department, Bay County Sheriff's Office and State Attorney's Office.

During his sentencing on Jan. 19, Circuit Court Judge Shonna Gay noted five aggravating factors against Hunt "had been proven beyond a reasonable doubt." He was previously convicted of a crime involving violence, Peck's murder occurred while committing a burglary, Peck's murder was committed to disrupt or hinder a lawful investigation, Peck's murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel, and Peck's murder was committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Michael Hunt sentenced to death for killing teen girl in 2019