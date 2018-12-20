Why Paul Ryan drives the Twitterverse crazy

Retiring Speaker of the House Paul Ryan delivers his farewell address in the Great Hall of the Library of Congress in Washington on Wednesday. (Photo: Jonathan Ernst/Reuters)

Speaker Paul Ryan’s valedictory to the House of Representatives Wednesday perfectly encapsulated all the reasons progressives on social media find him infuriating — almost as infuriating as they find Donald Trump, but for precisely the opposite qualities.

The Paul Ryan question isn't why he has proved to be a phony. It's why so many commentators took him seriously in the teeth of his obvious fraudulence, 1/ https://t.co/rzbb3xDskv — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 10, 2018





From the moment he became a national figure, as head of the House Budget Committee in 2011, Ryan has cultivated an image as a high-minded conservative — thoughtful, principled and steeped in the details of fiscal policy. This had as much to do with his humble, earnest demeanor and his penchant for explaining things with charts as it did with his actual governing agenda, which, as it moved steadily to the right, was not noticeably different from that of the rest of his caucus. But there was a space in the national conversation for someone who came off as a policy wonk, and Ryan filled it perfectly. His rhetorical touchstones — balancing the budget for the benefit of future generations, targeted tax cuts for job creators to spur economic growth, and helping the least fortunate among us without increasing their dependence on government — were so self-evidently desirable that months of Sunday morning talk shows could go by without anyone making the embarrassing point that they were also incompatible.

One reason the mainstream media fell so hard for Ryan is that he gave the impression he came by his ideology honestly, as a matter of intellectual consistency rather than party discipline. “Well done is always a better pursuit than well said,” Ryan mused in his farewell address. “In this business, you catch slings and arrows. It’s a price that I’ve been happy to pay because nothing is as fulfilling as pursuing an idea.” It is difficult to imagine Ryan’s Senate counterpart, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, whose reputation is built on the blunt exercise of raw political power, saying anything like that with a straight face. But Ryan’s great strength lies in mastering the technique of the straight face, when he isn’t furrowing his brow or ever-so-subtly curling his lip to convey a knowing disdain for the current White House occupant.

That his principles were derived from the essays and novels of Ayn Rand was troubling to some commentators, but the mere fact that he had any at all set him apart from the great majority of his colleagues. A number of people who went on to prominence in politics and journalism were seduced in high school by Rand’s eccentric philosophy of rational selfishness, and even if they eventually got over it once they had some experience of human suffering, they could at least identify with a fellow acolyte. Ryan himself, by the time he ran for vice president in 2012, publicly disavowed Rand, who, inconveniently for a Republican on a national ticket, was an outspoken atheist and an early supporter of abortion rights. In an interview he gave that year to National Review, Ryan identified Thomas Aquinas and the social teachings of the Catholic Church as more important influences on his worldview. Beginning in 2014, he embarked on a years-long “poverty listening tour” to seek wisdom “from those who are revitalizing America’s most disadvantaged neighborhoods and towns with their on-the-ground expertise and earnest compassion for those who live there.”

What Ryan claimed he saw in those encounters was a groundswell of support for privatizing Medicare, repealing the Affordable Care Act and turning over much of the responsibility for poverty programs to the states — proposals that largely reflected Ryan’s long-standing ideological agenda but somehow failed to rally enough ordinary Americans, let alone poor ones, to be enacted, even by a government controlled by Republicans.

But in saying goodbye to the House, and thus freed from the obligation to translate his self-proclaimed compassion into legislation, he gave full voice to that part of his philosophy. “You all know that finding solutions to help people lift themselves out of poverty is a personal mission for me and for many others,” he said earnestly on Wednesday. “Solving our poverty problems once and for all will require a great rethinking of how we help the most vulnerable among us. And it begins with realizing that the best results come from within communities.