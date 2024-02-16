New at PBIA: Allegiant Air to offer nonstop spring service to Indianapolis and Minneapolis

Budget carrier Allegiant Air will be offering nonstop spring seasonal service from Palm Beach International Airport to Indianapolis and Minneapolis.

The new routes are part of the airline’s seasonal expansion in 23 cities around the country. Allegiant Air flies out of 11 Florida airports — Orlando Sanford, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Jacksonville, Key West, Melbourne, Orlando, Punta Gorda, Sarasota Bradenton, St. Peter-Clearwater and West Palm Beach.

“Anticipating a surge in spring travel demand, we are excited to bring back these perfectly timed seasonal routes to fly passengers to some of our network’s most popular destinations across the country,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant chief revenue officer. “Allegiant’s affordable, all-nonstop flights allow customers to spend more time in their destination without the hassle of managing layovers or connections.”

RELATED: Spirit, JetBlue appeal of decision that blocked its merger to be heard in June. Will it be too late?

Allegiant Air will offer spring seasonal service from Palm Beach International Airport to Indianapolis and Minneapolis.

The seasonal routes started Thursday, Feb. 15:

Indianapolis via Indianapolis International Airport with flights operating up to twice weekly.

Minneapolis via Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport with flights operating up to twice weekly.

Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found online at Allegiant.com .

PBIA broke its passenger mark with 7.8 million travelers in 2023 and could be on track to break that number again thanks to several new routes added this year.

American Airlines: Extended nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare throughout the summer.

Delta Airlines: Direct to Augusta, Georgia.

Frontier Airlines: Nonstop service to San Juan, Puerto Rico, three times a week beginning June 2.

Silver Airways: Daily flights to Tampa and Nassau beginning March 5. Service to Marsh Harbour, Bahamas, beginning March 5. Tallahassee service three times a week beginning March 6. Pensacola service two times a week beginning March 7.

Southwest Airlines: Nonstop service to St. Louis during spring training. The St. Louis Cardinals train in Jupiter at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Allegiant, which is based in Las Vegas, also announced a new nonstop flight to New York that will fly out of Sarasota Bradenton International Airport this summer.

James Coleman is a journalist at the Palm Beach Post, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network. You can reach him at jcoleman@pbpost.com and follow him on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @JimColeman11. Help support our journalism. Subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Allegiant Air will offer nonstop service from PBIA to 2 Midwest cities