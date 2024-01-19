Pearl mayor says state auditor's office investigating office of police chief who resigned

Pearl Mayor Jake Windham announced in a Friday news conference that the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor is investigating the resignation of Pearl's Police Chief Dean Scott.

The press conference was posted on the city's webpage.

Thursday, the city's Public Information Officer Frank Hutton confirmed to the Clarion Ledger that Scott submitted his resignation effective Jan. 18.

According to Windham, Scott made the decision on his own.

During Friday's press conference, Windham said the state auditor's office had requested a “laundry list” of documents related to the chief’s time in office. But he did not specify what the documents were.

“I’m being transparent here, so we provide all the information that we need to Mr. White’s office," Windham said. "We have complied. But again, once you submit that documentation, then it is their job to determine if there is a find or not to move forward. There's been no finding at this time."

Due to the police department functioning without a chief and assistant chief, the mayor said with his background in law enforcement, he will be over operations until the board of aldermen appoints an interim.

"One reason we’re having this press conference is to send a message to our citizens but also to our businesses throughout the city that we’re going to maintain discipline," Windham said. "The Pearl Police Department has always had a reputation at doing a good job fighting crime, and we’re going to continue that.”

No additional details on Scott's resignation have been released, because, city officials said, it is a "personnel matter."

