Pence coronavirus memo gives questionable handshaking advice to White House staffers

WASHINGTON — In a memorandum sent to White House staffers on Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence counseled that “limited interactions” — such as shaking hands — with someone who may have tested positive for the coronavirus did not require cautionary measures, including diagnostic testing and home quarantine.

Few gestures have been made more problematic by the coronavirus pandemic than the handshake, a commonplace greeting in many societies around the world. Though there are many ways for the coronavirus to spread, including through airborne droplets and on contaminated surfaces, direct contact with an infected person is a highly effective means of transmission.

Yet, in the email sent Saturday, Pence, who heads the White House Coronavirus Task Force, appeared to indicate that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did not count that as close contact, a conclusion that some health experts dispute.

“At this time, the CDC recommends home quarantine only for those who have had close (more than 10 minutes contact) with a symptomatic (cough, fever, etc.) COVID-19 patient, or their respiratory droplets,” Pence wrote, boldfacing part of the sentence for emphasis.

“This excludes,” the note continues with boldface letters and underlining, “casual, limited interactions such as handshakes, photographs, etc.”

The email was sent one day after President Trump declared a national emergency in an effort to contain and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak, which has sickened more than 3,000 people in the U.S. and killed more than 60.

“As an employee aboard the White House Complex,” the note from the vice president counsels, “we have an additional duty to protect the health of our Executive Branch and those working with us.”

The message proceeds to list several measures that White House complex employees can take “to reduce transmission and illness.” Those measures include several that have become staples of the coronavirus response, including frequently washing hands and practicing social distancing.

But the Pence email also says that shaking hands with a potentially infected person is not necessarily prohibited. “If you interact with an individual when they are without symptoms (asymptomatic), but who subsequently received a positive test, the risk of you becoming infected from that interaction is considered LOW,” the email advises.

“You do not require testing, nor home isolation,” the email continues. “Active social distancing would be appropriate.”

A Pence spokesperson declined to comment on the email.

"I could see no reason not to test that person,” said William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. “I think all of my colleagues here would test that person."

President Trump has continued to shake hands with both foreign leaders and members of the coronavirus response team, even as he has counseled Americans to listen to public health experts, who have roundly counseled against close contact with others.

But the handshake guidance in Pence’s memo troubled at least one recipient, who sent the message to Yahoo News. “Guidance coming from the White House seems to contradict what the CDC and health experts are saying,” said the person, who was granted anonymity because the source was not authorized to speak to the press. “If I knew I came into contact with someone who later tested positive, I would not go in to work. That is extremely irresponsible.”

The person worried that Pence’s stance on direct contact with a coronavirus carrier could put at risk employees in the White House complex — which includes both the iconic residence itself and the much larger Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “That isn't a safe workplace,” the person said.