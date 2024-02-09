Pensacola City Council stands by its decision to tear down the Malcolm Yonge Gym

The decision to demolish Malcolm Yonge Gym stands despite a large public outcry Thursday night.

It was a standing-room-only crowd in the Hagler-Mason Conference Room on the second floor of City Hall, where the City Council met Thursday as council chambers are undergoing renovation. Most of the more than 100 people packed in the conference room were there to try to urge the council to reconsider its decision to award a $59,079 contract to tear down the Malcolm Yonge Gym.

Two former City Council members, Sherri Myers and Ann Hill, were among those in the crowd who supported keeping the gym. Another former council member, Jewel Cannada-Wynn, was among the smaller group asking the city to stay the course to convert the property into affordable housing.

Despite the outcry, the council voted 6-1 to ratify its decision as the Community Redevelopment Agency board last month to demolish the 63-year-old city building. Councilman Charles Bare cast the dissenting vote.

After the CRA board vote last month, an organized effort was launched to try to save the gym that included local Facebook pages running sponsored posts urging people to come to the council meeting on Thursday.

Many of the supporters there are involved with the basketball and tutoring organization James B. Washington Education and Sports Inc., who argued there was too much of a need for indoor recreation space in the city to tear down the building. The group's supporters had engaged engineers who said a construction technique could save the building's unique arch supports that are failing and make them safe.

Last month, city engineers said the Malcolm Yonge Gym was too far gone to use the technique known as QuakeWrap to save the building, but it may be useful to help repair the similarly designed Cobb Community Center.

Pensacola developer and Washington Education and Sports supporter Fred Gunther maintained Thursday that the Malcolm Yonge Gym could still be saved for $239,500, not the $3 million the city had estimated. Gunther said the building was a candidate for the QuakeWrap, and the city engineers had not recommended it because they had not gone back to do the calculations required to confirm if it was a viable solution.

"The Malcolm Yonge Gym is too important to be demolished because the city's consultants are not experienced enough with this method," Gunther said.

James "Benny" Washington, executive director of Washington Education and Sports Inc., offered to buy the building from the city last week for $528,790, but was declined by Mayor D.C. Reeves.

Many who spoke Thursday did not believe the city would use the property to build affordable housing.

"Yes, the mayor claims the site will be turned into affordable housing, but there's no guarantee, especially in the area it's in," Pensacola resident Jasmine Brown said. "It's a prime real estate area, right by the water. We've had that trick pulled on us before."

Reeves said there is no affordable housing that is possible without a subsidy from the government, and the city can provide that subsidy by offering land with the requirement that developers use it to build affordable housing.

"That's what it takes," Reeves said. "It takes city-owned property for us for that to be the give an order for someone to create affordable, livable wage, rents and livable housing."

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Pensacola City Council upholds vote to tear down the Malcolm Yonge Gym