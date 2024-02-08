Pensacola's Burlington store is leaving North Davis Highway. Here's where it's going

Pensacola’s lone Burlington store is relocating from its North Davis Highway location to a new space in the Cordova Mall.

An opening date for the new Burlington is not available yet, but it is estimated that the new location will open during the spring. A closure date for Burlington’s location at 7171 N. Davis Highway is also not available.

Burlington’s planned space within Cordova Mall formerly held Pensacola’s only Bed Bath & Beyond and is located at 5450 N. Ninth Ave. between Best Buy and World Market.

Burlington purchased this lease, among others, following a lease auction by Bed Bath & Beyond last year.

After declaring bankruptcy last June, Bed Bath & Beyond auctioned off leases to 109 of their stores across the U.S. Multiple retailers, including Michael’s, Macy’s and Barnes & Noble, left the auction with leases, but Burlington walked away with the majority of them.

Burlington Stores Inc. is a national off-price retailer offering "everyday low prices on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home," according to the company. The company’s stores offer an extensive selection of merchandise including women’s ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats at up to 60% off other retailers' prices.

