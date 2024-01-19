People who need access to shelter can visit these locations for help

With temperatures reaching frigid levels, people who need access to shelter can now go to in-person locations in Detroit to get housing help. Meanwhile, warming centers are currently open at any time as severe weather conditions persist.

The Coordinated Assessment Model (CAM) is the main hotline for those who need shelter and typically the first interaction people have if they are dealing with homelessness in Detroit, Hamtramck and Highland Park. Now, they can either call the CAM number (313-305-0311) or visit CAM Access Points — which officially opened in early January — to get a referral to an emergency bed, if one is available, or identify alternatives, such as staying with friends or family members.

Here are the in-person CAM Access Point locations and hours of operation:

CAM Access Point NOAH Project : 23 E. Adams Ave. (second floor); 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Monday-Thursday

CAM Access Point Cass Community Social Services: 11850 Woodrow Wilson St.; 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday-Friday

CAM Access Point Veteran Affairs: 4646 John R St., Red Tower (second floor); 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

The CAM call center is available Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. People can call the CAM line or by dialing the Detroit Housing Resource HelpLine at 866-313-2520.

The city of Detroit is currently under a so-called code blue because of severe weather conditions through Monday, meaning that people who go to shelters outside of CAM's operating hours are allowed to stay there, if there is space. If there is no availability, the agency must let people remain in the shelter and use air mattresses, cots or other accommodations, or find another bed and arrange transportation to that shelter.

For more information and list of warming center locations available under the code blue response, go to camdetroit.org/get-help/ and camdetroit.org/code-blue/.

Last year, the CAM referral system switched operators from the nonprofit formerly known as Southwest Solutions to a combination of the Homeless Action Network of Detroit (HAND), Wayne Metropolitan Community Action Agency and Community and Home Supports (CHS). The CAM system received criticism last year, before the management change, from users who said they had long wait times, that CAM failed to follow up and some users called their experiences dehumanizing. HAND has said it seeks to make improvements during its first year of managing the system.

CAM does not directly provide shelter. Instead it's meant to be the place where people can access housing resources such as shelter referrals, according to Scott Jackson, coordinated entry manager for HAND.

"The in-person sites provide an additional option for connecting with CAM for people who may have limited phone service or would prefer to meet with staff in-person," he said in an email.

People who are referred to a shelter but don't have a way to get there can get transportation from the access points or their current location to the shelter, he said.

Warming centers — which provide two meals, showers and sleeping accommodations — public libraries and recreation centers are available for those who need a respite from the cold, according to CAM. People are advised to reach out to CAM to learn about availability, although under the code blue, they can go to shelters outside of CAM's hours.

The Joseph Walker Williams Recreation Center, located at 8431 Rosa Parks Blvd., is a temporary warming center for single adults and families, which opened over the weekend. The facility is open 24/7 until further notice. There are 100 cots available and the site has served 137 people as they come and go since it opened on Saturday, according to the city.

Contact Nushrat Rahman: nrahman@freepress.com; 313-348-7558. Follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter: @NushratR.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Housing help, warming centers available amid frigid temperatures