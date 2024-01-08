Peoria's Warehouse District is growing fast. Here's what to expect in 2024

This building located at 800 SW Washington Street is set to become a residential unit being developed by Oculus Development. Along with 801 SW Washington Street, this building will be a part of a $38 million development.

Peoria's Warehouse District has been a key focus of growth for the city for years. City officials, leaders and developers have viewed it as a hotbed for new residential, dining and commercial developments.

The Warehouse District had a major year in 2023, and a multitude of projects and infrastructure developments were announced for the burgeoning area of town.

In 2024, many of those projects will get their feet of the ground and others will be completed.

Creation of a new neighborhood

Residential development is slated for this empty warehouse building located at 801 SW Washington Street in Peoria's Warehouse District.

In May, the city announced a deal with a developer to turn the largest remaining vacant warehouses in the Warehouse District into apartments and condos.

It is a $38 million development that City Manager Patrick Urich said at the time would be the "creation of a new neighborhood" in Peoria.

The empty warehouses at 800 and 801 Southwest Washington Street will be converted into 176 residential units by Chicago-based Oculus Development.

March 2026 is the anticipated completion date for the projects.

Parking, parking, parking

Plans are in the works to reconstruct Depot Street between Oak and Persimmon in Peoria's Warehouse District in 2024. The area just south of the 800-1000 blocks of Washington Street has been earmarked for a new 300-vehicle parking lot.

Securing more parking spots has been a key focus of development in the Warehouse District. As developers and city officials see it, you can't add businesses and residences if people don't have a place to park.

There were two major Warehouse District parking projects that moved along in 2023, but just one of the developments is expected to begin in 2024.

The plan calls for adding add 300 parking spots to the area behind the 800-1000 block of Southwest Washington Street. The other would see the addition of parking at 905 and 907 SW Washington Street.

Construction of the 300-spot parking lot will begin in 2024.

The land at 905 and 907 SW Washington Street is where the city hopes to construct a parking deck.

Peoria is seeking a public-private partnership to fund the parking deck.

Adams and Oak Street development

The Federal Building at 800 SW Adams is undergoing extensive renovations. Built in 1917, the building and the Mitchell Fabrics building next to it are being converted into a large residential and commercial space.

A major development being undertaken by Baldovin Construction, the Adams and Oak Street project will bring a fresh influx of residences and businesses to the Warehouse District.

Roughly 90 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments will be added to the building at 800 SW Adams Street as part of the Adams and Oak Street project.

Hopes for the project also include a roof-top bar, gym, restaurants, retail and office spaces.

Leasing for Adams and Oak Street is expected to begin in April.

Farewell, Julian Hotel

A Caterpillar excavator tears out the back of the former Julian Hotel at 724 SW Adams Street in Peoria.

The Julian Hotel had a less than ideal reputation in Peoria, and in 2023 it finally met its end after 128 years in Peoria.

The old home of the Julian, 724 SW Adams Street, will now become the site of Baldovin Construction's headquarters.

The new building will be completed around June.

Bloomington chicken shop coming to Peoria

Aaron Francis, owner of the Pop-up Chicken Shop in Bloomington, plans to expand to a new renovated space in the 800 block of SW Adams Street in Peoria's Warehouse District.

Pop-Up Chicken Shop, a popular spot for fried chicken in Bloomington, announced it will open a location in Peoria's Warehouse District.

The restaurant will make its home in the Baldovin Adams and Oak development.

The goal is to open in spring.

