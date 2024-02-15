PepsiCo Beverages to build a 150,000-square-foot regional hub in the village of Lisbon

Another business is moving into the new Lisbon Business Park East in the village of Lisbon.

PepsiCo Beverages North America will be building a 150,000-square-foot warehouse in the business park at Townline Road and Main Street, company officials said in a news release.

It will be a regional hub with more than 260 employees and have a goal of keeping store shelves and long-term customers like Summerfest stocked with products including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Mountain Dew, Celsius, Tropicana, Naked Juice and Aquafina, according to the release.

The new building will have 95% new equipment to allow local employees to work more efficiently with the "latest safety features and more energy efficiency," the release said.

PepsiCo products are in more than 200 countries and territories around the world and PBNA has more than 2,200 employees in the state, according to company officials.

"Milwaukee has been home to PepsiCo and hundreds of our talented employees for decades and we're pleased to build on that history by investing in this state-of-the-art Lisbon facility to serve even more neighbors," Neil Pryor, PBNA Central Division president, said in the release. "We deeply appreciate our local partners and team members who make Milwaukee a vibrant community in which we are proud to grow."

PepsiCo joins other new businesses in Lisbon Business Park East

Since Lisbon Business Park East, part of the village's first TIF district, was formed in 2020, several businesses have built and relocated there.

Polyak Trucking & Polyak Logistics built and opened a 9,975-square feet facility at W223 N6219 Richard Road. During the pandemic, the company expanded as there was more demand for its trucking services to keep stores' shelves stocked.

Wikoff Color Corporation, which specializes in flexible packaging such as pouches, relocated to the park and has plans to make a $5.4 million investment in the facility, according to a company release. The company built a 40,000-square-foot plant.

Attitude Dance Company, a dance studio that offers dance classes, built a new building at N62 W22113 Lieds Lane. It relocated from its rented building in Sussex and opened in mid-January.

Kwik Trip, W221 N6314 Lieds Lane, opened in the business park in November.

Vermeer Wisconsin, which specializes in selling, leasing, servicing, and providing training on all Vermeer industrial products, will be moving its Butler location to Lisbon. It will be at the intersection of Townline Road and Main Street at N62 W22356 Richard Road.

Pizza Ranch is slated to open in Lisbon in 2024.

Pizza Ranch, known for its pizza buffet which includes desserts, a salad bar, different kinds of pizza, and chicken, is slated to open in the second quarter of this year. It will be in the business park at Townline Road and Lieds Lane.

The plan is for the Pizza Ranch to have a FunZone Arcade, according to a company news release. This will include a variety of games, including the newest interactive and high-energy games along with some nostalgic games.

