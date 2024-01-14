Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, wounded in Jan. 4 shootings, dies early Sunday

Principal Dan Marburger speaks during the Perry High School graduation ceremony on Sunday, May 28, 2023.

Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger, critically wounded in the Jan. 4 shootings at the high school, died early Sunday, his family said.

His wife, Elizabeth, posted the tragic news on a GoFundMe page for the family.

"At 8:00 am, Jan 4, Dan lost his battle," she wrote. "He fought hard and gave us 10 days that we will treasure forever."

Gov. Kim Reynolds, in a news release, said she had ordered flags at all state facilities lowered to half-staff in Marburger's honor, and encouraged other to do so. She and her husband offered a message of sympathy.

“Our entire state is devastated by the news of Dan Marburger’s death," Reynolds said. "Kevin and I offer our deepest condolences to his wife and family as we pray for their comfort during this very difficult time."

Marburger, 57, had been widely praised for his heroism in the shootings. Several accounts said that before he was shot, he attempted to distract the shooter, student Dylan Butler, 17, giving other students time to escape the school cafeteria where the shootings began during breakfast.

"Dan courageously put himself in harm’s way to protect his students, and ultimately gave his own life to save them," Reynolds said. "He will forever be remembered for his selfless and heroic actions. May he rest in peace.”

A student from Perry Middle School, adjacent to the high school, also died in the attack. The funeral for Ahmir Jolliff was held Friday in Perry.

Two other school staff members and four students were wounded. Two of the students remained hospitalized as of Friday.

Marburger was a native of Sabula, an eastern Iowa town on the Mississippi River. He attended what was then East Central High School in Miles and graduated from Central College with a degree in education in 1989. He later earned a master's in educational administration from Drake University.

He had worked in the Perry school district for nearly 30 years, telling the Perry Chief in 1995, when he was an assistant principal, that "I always knew I'd be a teacher."

“I had great teachers I wanted to be like,” said Marburger, who taught social studies at East Central Community High School and then middle school computer skills for two years.

He also taught physical education and had been an athletic director and middle school administrator. Marburger said he especially enjoyed teaching history, as well as coaching.

He said he'd been a B-average student who had participated in sports and been class president.

He was a football player at Central and described himself as an avid golfer who enjoyed sporting events, including college football games.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Dan Marburger, wounded Perry high principal, dies early Sunday