Petersburg: Crater Regional Job Fair at VSU, meet over 40 area employers, five-hour event

Crater Regional Job Fair themed "A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats" takes place on Wednesday, January 31 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Virginia State University - Multi-Purpose Center in Petersburg.

PETERSBURG — Over 40 area employers will participate in the Crater Regional Job Fair themed "A Rising Tide Lifts All Boats" on Wednesday, January 31 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The event hosted by the Partnership for Petersburg, the city of Petersburg and Virginia State University aims to unite employers and job seekers for mutual success. Their largest event to date will be held at the Virginia State University - Multi-Purpose Center located at 20809 2nd Avenue in Petersburg. Visit Petersburg VA on Facebook to view the Petersburg Area Transit bus service schedule for the job fair.

If you are looking to change or advance your career, check out the job fair sponsored by the Virginia Employment Commission. Meet many of the Region's major employers. Read this story online at progress-index.com to view a list of participating employers.

Crater Regional Job Fair participating employers

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Petersburg: Meet over 40 area employers at Crater Regional Job Fair