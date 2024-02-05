Petersburg: Mayor presents 'Key to the City' to Ann C. Taylor at her 89th birthday party

Ann C. Taylor strikes a pose at her 89th birthday celebration on January 6 at the Petersburg Public Library Conference and Event Center.

PETERSBURG — Ann C. Taylor, one of Petersburg's most influential citizens, received a "Key to the City" at her 89th birthday celebration last month. The event held at the Petersburg Public Library Conference and Event Center on January 6 was filled with excitement, VIPs, laughter, memories, hugs-a-plenty and gratitude.

Rick Elliott entertained guests with his sax and keys while they mingled. He was blown away by how much once-in-a-lifetime history was in the room.

"It was definitely a who’s who Tri-Cities audience as well as prominent local speakers and elected officials," Elliott posted on Facebook. "I had the pleasure of meeting Ret. Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, one of the officers Fort Lee was renamed after, the first Black Lieutenant General of the Army, “only” 95 years young and still sharp as a tack. Also had the pleasure of meeting Ret. Lt. General “Kip” Ward, a heavyweight in his own right. Both were very personable and outgoing. And I would be remised if I didn’t acknowledge Mrs. Taylor’s husband Ret. Colonial Dr. P.T. Taylor Jr. who is a local legend in the Petersburg community and beyond."

Ann Taylor's 89th birthday celebration at Petersburg Conference and Event Center on January 6, 2024.

As 250 attendees arrived, they could not help but notice the selfie station adorned with balloon bouquets, a neon "Happy Birthday" sign and a disco ball-themed backdrop. A row of easels displayed Taylor's multiple awards and recognitions, roles and missions with St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 2023-2024 active boards and organizations, past boards served as well as family portraits.

On each table covered in white, the family shared Taylor's memorable moments framed for all to enjoy. In front of me, was a group picture of Taylor with fellow Petersburg Chapter of The Links, Incorporated members at the Bridging the Gap Joy Run/Walk at the Tabernacle Community Life Center in 2023. On the stage, hung a huge birthday banner with Taylor's image upon it.

Petersburg Chapter of The Links, Inc. members at Bridging the Gap Joy Run/Walk at Tabernacle Community Life Center in 2023.

Each guest was presented with a program. First at the podium was Harold and Angela Butler, the Taylor's son-in-law and daughter, who welcomed the guests. After Dr. Andrew J. White Sr. presented a community statement and invocation, lunch was served.

The foodie in me needs to give a shoutout to Garret Mason, owner of Mason Catering, and his team. The eats were mighty fine! I am going to go so far as to say... it was the best catered meal I've ever consumed. Guests had two choices served over rice: baked salmon or roasted chicken with gravy. I opted for the chicken which was yard bird at its finest. The sides included collard greens, potato salad, sweet potato casserole and a roll. Homemade cakes and pies were available for anyone who still had room.

Ward introduced Gregg who presented a special greeting. Before he took his seat, he stated, "I'm honored that I was asked to come this evening to participate in this very, very nice birthday celebration of Ann Taylor, and I look forward to having and enjoying many, many more with them."

Lt. Gen. Arthur Gregg, retired, speaks to guests at Ann Taylor's 89th birthday celebration. Taylor is seated at the table on the right.

Makola M. Abdullah, Virginia State University president, was full of enthusiasm as he spoke very highly of Taylor. He commented that out of everyone in the room, he may have known her for the least amount of time. He admitted he and many other people are intimidated at the thought of having to name all of the organizations and boards Taylor has been involved in and the projects that she has championed.

"Over the years, I have been amazed at the number of organizations, the number of people that you have influenced, and the kind of work that you get done here in Petersburg," Abdullah said. "The direct and indirect impact you have made at Virginia State University and to the Petersburg community is just immeasurable. We are so honored to have you as a partner of Virginia State but also absolutely here in Petersburg."

Other individuals who paid special tribute to Taylor included Lashrecse Aird, senator-elect, Virginia Senate 13th District, Cleve Wright, Former Cameron Foundation president, Bob Walker, Petersburg Library Foundation Board of Directors President, Rose Muse, member of Petersburg (VA) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated, Shelly Lewis, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Delta Omega Chapter, Porcher Taylor III [son], Cheryl Taylor [daughter] and Annette Smith Lee [goddaughter], Petersburg councilwoman [Ward 6].

Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham presents a "Key to the City" to Ann Taylor at her 89th birthday celebration on January 6.

Mayor Sam Parham presented the 'Key to the City' of Petersburg to Taylor for her dedication and devotion to the city. She grinned from ear to ear. I asked her how the well-deserved gesture felt.

"I felt that this was the highest possible honor that I could receive. I am so grateful and so thankful and hope that I have helped make the city a better place," Taylor said. "It was one of the proudest moments I have experienced."

Bob Walker, Petersburg Library Foundation Board of Directors President, shakes hands with Ann Taylor during a $355,000 check presentation at the library's Event Center on January 6.

A $355,000 check written to the Petersburg Library Foundation signed by Parham was also presented during the phenomenal woman's birthday party. Walker was more than happy to accept the donation. The Petersburg Library Foundation ensures a superior library system with excellent facilities, quality resources and innovative sources to enhance educational and cultural opportunities. This includes supporting programs that are developed for the library to offer to the public with the goal of engaging the community.

I had another engagement to attend, so I missed Taylor's remarks as well as the Butler's closing remarks. Bravo to everyone who has a hand in making the birthday gal's special day extremely memorable.

A poster on display at Ann Taylor's 89th birthday party held at Petersburg Public Library Conference and Event Center on January 6, 2024.

Civic and community engagement have been embedded in Taylor’s life from when she was young. She grew up in Danville, Va. When she and her husband, a storied retired colonel who served in World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War, moved to Petersburg in 1977, they went head first into serving the neighborhood. Taylor has always felt that the service one renders and what one gives is like rent one pays for being on this earth.

Taylor's favorite quote: "There is a destiny which makes us brothers; none goes his way alone. All that we send into the lives of others comes back into our own" — Edwin Markham

