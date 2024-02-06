Petersburg Public Library: American Needlepoint Guild members donate group project

PETERSBURG — A unique needlepoint piece entitled “Children’s Classic Books” was presented to the Petersburg Public Library on January 18 by the Southside Virginia Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild.

Needlepoint, a surface embroidery technique which covers the top of canvas or fabric, is an old-fashioned art that is remerging with the younger generation. According to mymodernmet.com, the roots of needlepoint dates back thousands of years to the ancient Egyptians.

Most of the work on the fiber art piece donated to the Library was done by Chapter members who reside in Petersburg, Hopewell, Colonial Heights, Williamsburg, Blackstone, Richmond and North Carolina. The Chapter consists of over 40 members. Some members live in California.

'Children's Classic Books' needlepoint piece stitched, framed and donated in January 2024 to Petersburg Public Library by Southside Virginia Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild.

Members started their work on this piece in January 2021. After their meetings, one member of the Chapter would take the piece home and work on it until he or she passed it on to another member or returned it at the next meeting. This went on for over a year until it was finished. During that time frame, two members, aged 89 and 94, passed away. This was the last piece they worked on. They each enjoyed working on needlepoint projects for over 60 years.

“There is no monetary value that we could really put on this piece. Over $500 had been spent on materials and framing, and it took members thousands of hours to complete," Jeri Cohen, a member of the Southside Virginia Chapter, said. “The piece starts with a painting, and we stitch according to the painting design."

The Chapter discovered the design in a magazine and agreed to make it their next labor of love. They all decided to donate it to the Petersburg Public Library once it was completed.

A portion of a needlepoint piece created by members of Southside Virginia Chapter of the American Needlepoint Guild.

Cohen of Palmyra grew up in Petersburg and attended Petersburg Public Schools. Her late father, Dr. Alvin Cohen, practiced medicine in Petersburg for over 40 years. Cohen's mom, Sarah Ann Cohen, was one of the members who died while the Chapter worked as a team to create the piece which features the following books: "The Very Hungry Caterpillar," "The Tale of Peter Rabbit," "Matilda," "Curious George," "Mother Goose in Prose," "The Wonderful Wizard of Oz," "Where the Wild Things Are," "Winnie the Pooh," "Charlotte's Web" and "The Cat in The Hat." She taught her daughter how to needlepoint when she was in elementary school.

"Since the piece highlights books for children, we will hang it in our Children’s Section," Wayne M. Crocker, director of library services, said. “This unique work of art will be a permanent part of the Library’s art collection, and it will be enjoyed by children and adults for years to come."

For more information about the American Needlepoint Guild and to find a chapter near you, visit needlepoint.org. All levels of stitchers are welcome to learn, exhibit and have fun through the nonprofit's programs and activities.

