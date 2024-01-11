Phoenix's prevailing wage law should be tested in court

Councilmembers Laura Pastor and Betty Guardado celebrate Phoenix passing a prevailing wage ordinance that aims to improve pay for construction workers in the city on Jan. 9, 2024.

Phoenix City Council's passage of a prevailing wage ordinance on Tuesday was a welcome decision.

If for no other reason, to settle the issue whether it has the authority to do so.

The City Council had passed a version of the ordinance last year, then quickly repealed it over legal concerns after two new members were elected, replacing ones who were instrumental in its passage.

The vote this week was buoyed by an opinion from Attorney General Kris Mayes released since that concludes cities can indeed set such wages, a reasoning that will be tested by the courts.

A lawsuit is anticipated.

Mayes says it's a type of minimum wage

Mayes’ opinion is predicated on several assertions, among them:

that a voter-approved 2006 ballot measure on minimum wage permits cities and towns to enact ordinances regulating the wage.

that prevailing wages on public works is a type of minimum wage.

that the 2006 minimum wage law, because it’s newer, trumps a 1984 voter-enacted law prohibiting any state or local government from setting prevailing wages on public works contracts.

Thus, the argument goes, cities and towns can regulate prevailing wages on public works contracts.

Critics say prevailing wage is different

Critics don’t buy that. And understandably so.

Prevailing wage is not defined by Arizona law. The concept is associated with the Baron-Davis Act, a federal law requiring laborers and mechanics working on a federally funded public works project be paid the local prevailing wage — defined essentially as the hourly wage that the majority of their peers in the area is paid.

So while it is arguably a kind of minimum wage, it’s specific by trade or profession and by geography.

To say that the 2006 general minimum wage measure that Arizonans approved applies to prevailing wages appears to be a stretch. It's certainly not how voters understood the measure or, arguably, even how the architects of the measure had intended it.

In that context, prevailing wage and minimum wage are not the same or treated as if they are.

Courts must clarify what cities can do

The point was actually noted by a supporter of the ordinance, a veteran union electrician who made the distinction to the City Council before the vote.

“Minimum wage goes to everybody,” he said. “Prevailing wage is specifically targeted to each person and their unique ability and skillset in order to compensate them for their knowledge and skill and the work that they do.”

To the layman, the 2006 minimum wage law permits cities and towns to enact ordinances to adjust general minimum wages (as long as they aren’t below the benchmark voters approved), not wages of workers involved in public works contracts.

The 1984 and 2006 laws are enshrined in different titles and sections of the Arizona Revised Statutes, so the courts would have to decide whether the prevailing wage prohibition of 1984 is, as Mayes essentially contends, a dead letter law.

Both proponents and opponents of prevailing wage make worthy points — the former about improving the minimum compensation of workers involved in public works, the latter about increased government and business costs alike — that merit airing elsewhere.

But the question that’s most pressing and one the courts will answer is whether local governments could.

Reach Abe Kwok at akwok@azcentral.com. On Twitter: @abekwok.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix prevailing wage law should be tested in court