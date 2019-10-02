PHOTOS: China marks 70 years of communism with massive show of force

China celebrated its growing power and confidence with a big display of military hardware and goose-stepping troops in Beijing on Tuesday, overseen by President Xi Jinping who pledged peaceful development on Communist China's 70th birthday.

The event is the country's most important of the year as it looks to project its assurance in the face of mounting challenges, including nearly four months of anti-government protests in Hong Kong and an economy-sapping trade war with the United States. (Reuters)

Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand in formation near Tiananmen Square before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
A Yunnan delegate holding Chinese flags poses for pictures with Tiananmen Gate in the background before a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) march in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Residents watch on television the 1949 parade marking the establishment of People's Republic of China, before a military parade marking its 70th founding anniversary, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Aly Song/Reuters)
Soldiers of People's Liberation Army (PLA) stand on military vehicles travelling past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
Chinese President Xi Jinping waves from a vehicle as he reviews the troops at a military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Military aircraft fly in formation over Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
Performers wave Chinese, Hong Kong and Macau flags during the parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
A military vehicle carrying an unmanned aerial vehicle (UVA) travels past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Military helicopters fly over the Central Business District in the formation of the number "70" during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Stringer/Reuters)
People watch on a giant screen broadcasting the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day at a square in Yichang, Hubei province, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Stringer/Reuters)
A military vehicle carrying a WZ-8 supersonic reconnaissance drone travels past Tiananmen Square during military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
Chinese peacekeeping troops march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Militia members march in formation past Tiananmen Square during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Troops in military vehicles take part in the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Performers ride bicycles during a parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Performers take part in a parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
Performers take part in a parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Thomas Peter/Reuters)
A float featuring ChinaÃ­s national emblem travels past TianÃ­anmen Gate during a parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: China Daily via Reuters)
People hold their mobile phones and Chinese flags as military aircraft fly in formation during the military parade marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, at a railway station in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Tingshu Wang/Reuters)
The number "70" formed by fireworks is seen in the sky over Tiananmen Square during the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
Fireworks explode over Tiananmen Square as performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
Performers take part in the evening gala marking the 70th founding anniversary of People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Jason Lee/Reuters)
Fireworks explode over the Bell and Drum Towers during an evening gala marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day, in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Sheng Li/Reuters)
People on the street hold their phones as fireworks explode in the sky during an evening gala marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, on its National Day in Beijing, China October 1, 2019. (Photo: Aly Song/Reuters)

